Osman Hamdi’s painting at London auction

Osman Hamdi’s painting at London auction

LONDON
Osman Hamdi’s painting at London auction

Osman Hamdi Bey’s painting “Kahve Ocağı” (The Hearth) will be up for sale at an auction organized by Bonhams, one of the world’s leading auction houses, at the 19th Century and British Impressionist Art Auction in London on March 26.

The painting is estimated to sell for between 1.5 million pounds and 2 million pounds. Created in 1879, the artwork is making its auction debut and stands out as one of the pivotal pieces in the artist’s career. At the heart of the composition, which depicts an indoor scene, is the fireplace that gives the painting its name.

Another composition by Osman Hamdi Bey, featuring two young women preparing coffee, will be part of Sotheby’s Orientalist Art auction in London on April 29. Titled “Preparing Coffee,” the painting is expected to fetch between 1 million pounds and 1.5 million pounds.

“When placed in the larger context of Osman Hamdi's rich oeuvre, ‘The Hearth’ stands as a pioneering work, where he tried out for the first time some of the most typical and successful features of his future art. His extraordinary skill at rendering the soft glow of panels of İznik tiles finds here its first expression; the other elements, the fireplace, the plate, the carpets, the coffeepot, would all reappear in subsequent works. Most importantly, however, this painting stands as the artist's first and very successful attempt at taming Orientalism and turning it into one of the trademarks of his oeuvre,” states Bonhams about the painting on its website.

Osman Hamdi Bey, an extraordinary figure in the second half of 19th-century Ottoman Türkiye and the creator of the renowned "The Tortoise Trainer," gained international acclaim for his art during his lifetime, exhibiting in major European venues such as the Paris Salon, the Royal Academy in London and Vienna. He became widely regarded as the quintessential Ottoman Orientalist painter.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US engaged in direct talks with Hamas, White House confirms

US engaged in direct talks with Hamas, White House confirms
LATEST NEWS

  1. US engaged in direct talks with Hamas, White House confirms

    US engaged in direct talks with Hamas, White House confirms

  2. Erdoğan, Aliyev inaugurate key gas pipeline to Nakhchivan

    Erdoğan, Aliyev inaugurate key gas pipeline to Nakhchivan

  3. Türkiye welcomes Arab League’s Gaza plan

    Türkiye welcomes Arab League’s Gaza plan

  4. CHP leader visits Brussels to promote Türkiye’s EU accession

    CHP leader visits Brussels to promote Türkiye’s EU accession

  5. Israel's mission against Hamas 'not accomplished': New military chief

    Israel's mission against Hamas 'not accomplished': New military chief
Recommended
Staff at wildlife park steps in for abandoned ostrich chick

Staff at wildlife park steps in for abandoned ostrich chick
Oscar-winning ‘No Other Land’ highlights Palestinian displacement

Oscar-winning ‘No Other Land’ highlights Palestinian displacement
Neil Young to open Europe tour with concert in Ukraine

Neil Young to open Europe tour with concert in Ukraine
Datça offers history and turquoise coves

Datça offers history and turquoise coves
Paris Fashion Week kicks off with big designer debuts expected

Paris Fashion Week kicks off with big designer debuts expected
Restored Side Museum welcomes visitors

Restored Side Museum welcomes visitors
Hermes statue unearthed in Aspendos excavations

Hermes statue unearthed in Aspendos excavations
WORLD US engaged in direct talks with Hamas, White House confirms

US engaged in direct talks with Hamas, White House confirms

The White House confirmed on March 5 that a U.S. envoy had spoken directly with Hamas after reports, citing two sources familiar with the discussion, emerged on a U.S.-based news website.
ECONOMY European security, economy without Türkiye impossible, says business leader

European security, economy without Türkiye 'impossible,' says business leader

Türkiye’s strategic importance for Europe's future is both undeniable and multifaceted, encompassing critical areas such as security, trade and economic partnerships, according to Mehmet Ali Yalçındağ, head of DEİK’s Türkiye-Europe Business Councils.

SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿