Osman Hamdi Bey’s museum house to be restored

  • April 21 2022 07:00:00

Osman Hamdi Bey’s museum house to be restored

KOCAELİ
Osman Hamdi Bey’s museum house to be restored

The house of Ottoman archaeologist and painter Osman Hamdi Bey, which serves as a museum on the coast of Eskihisar in the Gebze district in the northwestern province of Kocaeli, will be taken under restoration.

Osman Hamdi Bey stayed in the mansion in the summer months until his death and made many of his famous paintings there. Built in 1884, the mansion has served as a museum since 1987, featuring personal belongings of Osman Hamdi Bey as well as copies of his paintings and sculptures.

Some parts of the mansion, including the roof, began to decay over time due to seasonal effects. The wooden decorations, motifs and lamps used on the exterior were also in deteriorated condition. The museum, which is visited by thousands of people every year, was closed for restoration two years ago and was later included in the investment program by the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

“Work for the restoration of Osman Hamdi Bey’s house has started. We will start the restoration soon and then open it for visitors,” Yahya Coşkun, the deputy general manager of the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums, announced on his social media account.

Tayfun Özcan, the headman of the Eskihisar district, stated that the historical building is significant for them and complained about the situation, saying, “People come to see the Osman Hamdi Bey Museum, but it has been lying closed for a long time. We are sorry about it. If it is opened, we can host many local and foreign tourists in the district.”

Ottoman Empire, Turkey,

WORLD UK’s Johnson faces test as MPs mull ’partygate’ probe

UK’s Johnson faces test as MPs mull ’partygate’ probe
MOST POPULAR

  1. Palestinian cause, ties with Israel different cases: Erdoğan

    Palestinian cause, ties with Israel different cases: Erdoğan

  2. Turkey lifts visa for Polish nationals

    Turkey lifts visa for Polish nationals

  3. Attack on bus carrying prison guards kills one in Bursa

    Attack on bus carrying prison guards kills one in Bursa

  4. Russia closes in on Ukraine’s besieged Mariupol

    Russia closes in on Ukraine’s besieged Mariupol

  5. Istanbul’s Şişli named most-developed district in Turkey

    Istanbul’s Şişli named most-developed district in Turkey
Recommended
Istanbul Music Festival to celebrate 50th anniversary in June

Istanbul Music Festival to celebrate 50th anniversary in June
Hollywood missing the drama in climate change

Hollywood missing the drama in climate change
Guitar that broke Oasis up for auction in Paris

Guitar that broke Oasis up for auction in Paris
Motifs found on walls of Sinop Castle

Motifs found on walls of Sinop Castle
Iran fights to recover stolen antiquities

Iran fights to recover stolen antiquities
Sabancı Museum brings David Hockney exhibition

Sabancı Museum brings David Hockney exhibition
WORLD UK’s Johnson faces test as MPs mull ’partygate’ probe

UK’s Johnson faces test as MPs mull ’partygate’ probe

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a test of Conservative party loyalty Thursday when MPs vote on whether he should be investigated for misleading them over the "partygate" scandal.

ECONOMY Sakarya Gas Field to get investment of $10 billion

Sakarya Gas Field to get investment of $10 billion

Turkey will provide state support for a major project to develop the natural gas field it discovered in the Black Sea, according to a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette yesterday.
SPORTS Bahrain-based investor in talks to buy AC Milan

Bahrain-based investor in talks to buy AC Milan

A Bahrain-based private equity firm is in exclusive talks to buy seven-time European champion AC Milan and become the Italian league’s first Middle East investor, a person with knowledge of the process said.