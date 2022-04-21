Osman Hamdi Bey’s museum house to be restored

KOCAELİ

The house of Ottoman archaeologist and painter Osman Hamdi Bey, which serves as a museum on the coast of Eskihisar in the Gebze district in the northwestern province of Kocaeli, will be taken under restoration.

Osman Hamdi Bey stayed in the mansion in the summer months until his death and made many of his famous paintings there. Built in 1884, the mansion has served as a museum since 1987, featuring personal belongings of Osman Hamdi Bey as well as copies of his paintings and sculptures.

Some parts of the mansion, including the roof, began to decay over time due to seasonal effects. The wooden decorations, motifs and lamps used on the exterior were also in deteriorated condition. The museum, which is visited by thousands of people every year, was closed for restoration two years ago and was later included in the investment program by the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

“Work for the restoration of Osman Hamdi Bey’s house has started. We will start the restoration soon and then open it for visitors,” Yahya Coşkun, the deputy general manager of the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums, announced on his social media account.

Tayfun Özcan, the headman of the Eskihisar district, stated that the historical building is significant for them and complained about the situation, saying, “People come to see the Osman Hamdi Bey Museum, but it has been lying closed for a long time. We are sorry about it. If it is opened, we can host many local and foreign tourists in the district.”