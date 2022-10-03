Opposition starts drafting fundamental policies before 2023 polls

ANKARA
The six-party opposition alliance has decided to establish a working group to draft fundamental policies to be pursued once it comes to power in the next presidential and parliamentary polls.

“We have decided to establish a joint working group to determine the fundamental policies we will implement for the benefit of our people,” read a joint statement issued after the seventh meeting of the six opposition leaders on late Oct. 2 in Ankara.

The joint group will draft policies on justice, public administration, transparency, economy, regional and sectoral issues, science and technology, education and social, foreign and security policies, noted the statement.

The leaders also agreed to accelerate work on a road map specifying what actions the alliance will take for replacing the current presidential system with the strengthened parliamentary system once they come to power.

Türkiye’s 13th president will be the joint candidate of the Nation Alliance,” the statement underlined, vowing that it will also win the majority in the parliament.

Emphasizing that a strong economy is only possible with a strong democracy and that no strong foreign policy is possible without a strong economy, the statement noted, “The government that uses foreign policy and national security affairs as an internal political tool is trying to cover the fact that the Turkish-Greek security balance in the Aegean is shifting to the advantage of Greece through a hostile rhetoric.”

The opposition also stressed that it sees the Russian annexation of Ukrainian territories as a void.

The meeting was hosted by Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu. The alliance comprises the İYİ (Good) Party, the Felicity Party, the Future Party, the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA) and the Democrat Party.

