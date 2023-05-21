Opposition sees presidential runoff as ‘referendum’

Opposition sees presidential runoff as 'referendum'

The opposition Nation Alliance has said that it sees the upcoming presidential election runoff as a “referendum,” making calls on people to vote for democracy.

“This is no longer an election. It is a referendum. The results of the first voting are clear. Dear youth, montages and slandering are everywhere, we have to fight against this vile all together,” the alliance’s joint presidential candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu said in a video message late on May 20.

Kılıçdaroğlu will run against current President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the second round of polls on May 28. The latter secured around 2.5 million votes more than Kılıçdaroğlu, who criticizes Erdoğan for using montages and fake material against him.

“Share this video everywhere! Those who love his or her country should come to vote,” he said. “It is OK if you don’t love me, but you should make a decision if you love your country. Do you want another 10 million Syrians to come? Don’t forget, you will cast your vote for yourself, not for me,” he added.

İYİ (Good) Party Chair Meral Akşener has also described the May 28 polls as a referendum. “This is an election that starts nil-all draw and should turn into a referendum,” she said.

“The number of the potential electors of Kılıçdaroğlu is more than Erdoğan,” she said, stressing their job will be easier than the first round.

“We won’t hold rallies because we have consolidated our electors. We will work at the micro level by visiting every house in certain districts,” Akşener said.

“All our branches in all 81 provinces, our current and former lawmakers have all started to work for the second round. We will continue to work for the election of Mr. Kılıçdaroğlu as the 13th president until the end,” the İYİ Party leader added.

