Opposition party probes allegations against lawmaker accused of beating wife

ISTANBUL

A lawmaker from the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) has been accused of beating up his wife who said she was subjected to domestic violence at their home in the capital Ankara.



Mensur Işık, a lawmaker from the eastern province of Muş who also was recently diagnosed with COVID-19, was arguing with his wife, Ebru Işık, late July 15, according to the allegations.



The politician then reportedly punched his wife in the eye and battered her when the discussion turned into physical violence.



The man did not allow his wife to go to hospital and hid her mobile phone to stop her from calling anyone, media reports said.



But he eventually took his wife to hospital, 20 kilometers from their house, in the middle of night when her pain increased.



Ebru Işık was able to report him to the police by asking doctors examining her to help her.



A restraining order was issued against the lawmaker.



A forensic report showed Ebru Işık was sustaining several injuries, including bruises around her left eye and on her arms.



Meanwhile, the HDP women’s council launched an investigation into Mensur Işık with a request from the party management to expel him.



The HDP management has limited Işık’s political authorities and requested him to give a defense statement over the incident.