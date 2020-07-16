Opposition party leader Akşener self-isolates after member of entourage tests positive

ANKARA

Nationalist opposition İYİ (Good) Party leader Meral Akşener has gone into self-isolation after a member of her security detail tested positive for COVID-19.



She did not attend the commemorations on July 15 to mark the fourth anniversary of the 2016 failed coup attempt as a precaution.



Akşener tested negative for the coronavirus on July 14, but still decided to go into self-isolation.



The opposition leader and people in her immediate circle had undergone a coronavirus test on July 15. Everyone except the security member were diagnosed negative.



“It was previously announced that Akşener would attend the commemorations. However, as one of her security guards tested positive for the virus it was decided that she would not take part in the event to not put other attendees at risk,” İYİ Party said in a statement.



Previously, one of her employees at her house had tested positive for COVID-19 too.



Three opposition lawmakers from the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) tested positive for COVID-19 in late June.



Legislative work in Turkey’s parliament was suspended until June 30 after an increase in coronavirus cases on its premises.



On June 24, seven new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in parliament including one technician at its hospital, an official at the press office and some staff working for ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) group chair Naci Bostancı.