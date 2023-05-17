Opposition leaders meet to discuss strategy for runoff polls

Opposition leaders meet to discuss strategy for runoff polls

ANKARA
The six-party Nation Alliance has met to discuss the strategy they will follow for the second round of the presidential polls in which Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu is running as their joint candidate.

Kılıçdaroğlu hosted Good Party Chairwoman Meral Akşener, Democrat Party Chairman Gültekin Uysal, Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA) Ali Babacan, Future Party Chairman Ahmet Davutoğlu and Felicity Party Chairman Temel Karamollaoğlu at the party headquarters on May 17.

The joint candidate garnered 45 percent of votes but was behind President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan with around 2.5 million of votes. Kılıçdaroğlu needs to increase his votes to be elected in the elections to take place on May 28.

In a video message he released on May 17, Kılıçdaroğlu emphasized the need for sending back around 10 million refugees, implying that he is ready to cooperate with Sinan Oğan who received more than 2 million votes in the first round.

“We are not going to leave our country to the hands of this mentality that allowed more than 10 million irregular migrants. Our borders are our honor,” he said, urging that the number of refugees can climb to 30 million and risk the security of the country.

Kılıçdaroğlu also stressed that his alliance will not allow any step that would weaken the status of the women in society, in reference to the messages given by the Free Cause Party (Hüda-Par) and the New Welfare Party (YRP) who entered parliament.

“We are not going to abandon our country to this [mentality],” he stated.

