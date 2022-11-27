Opposition alliance to outline charter changes for new regime

ANKARA

The six-party alliance will disclose its constitutional amendment package for replacing the current executive-presidential system with the strengthened parliamentary model at a meeting with the participation of six leaders.

The package to be announced on Nov. 28 in the Turkish capital stipulates a comprehensive change of around 100 articles of the Turkish constitution for a return to the parliamentary system. A video with the title “Now is time for democracy” was shared on social media by the six opposition parties about the constitutional amendments.

The meeting will be attended by Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), Meral Akşener of the İYİ (Good) Party, Gültekin Uysal of the Democrat Party, Temel Karamollaoğlu of the Felicity Party, Ali Babacan of the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA) and Ahmet Davutoğlu of the Future Party.

The six-party Nation Alliance is planning to announce a joint presidential candidate against President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan from the ruling People’s Alliance by the Justice and Development Party (AKP), the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and the Great Unity Party (BBP).

According to the Turkish media, the opposition aims to re-install the parliamentary system with a strong prime minister and a mostly symbolic president. The system the opposition seeks should introduce an efficient check-and-balances mechanism, which will secure the autonomous state of judicial, executive and legislative powers.

The amendments also foresee safeguarding fundamental human rights, freedom of expression and faith, as well as the right to assembly, among other measures to uphold democratic norms.

To change the constitution at the parliament, the Nation Alliance should at least garner 400 out of 600 seats. If it collects between 360 and 400 votes, the amendments will go to referendum.