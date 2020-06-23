Operation Claw-Tiger continuing successfully: Defense minister

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey’s anti-terror Operation Claw-Tiger in northern Iraq is going successfully according to plan, said Turkey’s defense minister on June 22. 

''Operation Claw-Tiger continues successfully as planned to neutralize the PKK and other terrorist elements which threaten the security of our people and borders and attempt to harass and attack our police stations and bases,” said Hulusi Akar on Twitter.

The operation was launched last week against the PKK and other terrorist elements that have recently stepped up harassment and attacks from northern Iraq, just across the border with Turkey.

Akar also posted footage of the operation.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

