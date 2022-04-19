Operation Claw-Lock continues as planned: Ministry

  • April 19 2022 19:59:47

Operation Claw-Lock continues as planned: Ministry

ANKARA
Operation Claw-Lock in northern Iraq is continuing successfully as planned, the Turkish Defense Ministry has said.

“Since the start of the operation, 26 PKK terrorists have been neutralized,” the ministry said in a statement on April 19. 

During the operation, ammunition belonging to the terrorist organization has also been seized, the statement added.

The Turkish army launched the major offensive against PKK hideouts and targets in the Metina, Zap and Avashin-Basyan regions in northern Iraq in the early hours of April 18, where the terrorist organization has its training camps and other hideouts.

The operation aims to neutralize the terrorists and destroy their structures before they can resume their terrorist activities following the harsh conditions of winter.

On a related note, the Ministry said on April 19 that 10 terrorists. who attempted to infiltrate and launch attacks in the Operation Olive Branch and the Operation Peace Spring zones in northern Syria, were neutralized.

“The fight against the PKK/ YPG continues in Syria”, the ministry added.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S, and the EU

 

