Open-air film nights in Ayvalık

ISTANBUL

Seyir Association (Eye Society- For all watching occasions), which organizes the Ayvalık International Film Festival every year, kicks off the season with the Open Air Film Night Series to be held between June 24 and July 2.

A series of 10 films selected from world festivals will be screened in the seaside garden of the New Ayvalık Municipal Building (former Tax Office).

The Open Air Film Night Series will open on June 24 with James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water,” winner of the Oscar for Best Effects at the 2023 Academy Awards.

“The Banshees of Inisherin,” Martin McDonagh’s latest film that premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, will be screened on June 25.

Ruben Östlund’s 2022 Palme d’Or winner, “Triangle of Sadness,” will be screened in Ayvalık on June 26.

The screening of “Kurak Günler” (Burning Days), Emin Alper’s hugely successful film that premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival and collected many awards in film festivals, will take place on June 27.

Mary Harron’s new release “Daliland” will be screened on June 28 at the Open Air Film Night Series. The film focuses on the aging genius Salvador Dali as he prepares for a big exhibition.

The evening of June 29 at the Open Air Film Night Series will evoke nostalgia with Luchino Visconti’s “Rocco and His Brothers.”

Two films will be screened on June 30: François Ozon’s “The Crime Is Mine” and Joanna Hogg’s “The Eternal Daughter.”

The event will end with “Saint Omer” on July 2.

The screening of the films will start at 9:15 every night, and tickets can both be purchased online and at the box office of the Municipal Building.