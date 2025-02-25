Only Türkiye can save Europe from its deadlock, says Erdoğan

ANKARA

Only Türkiye can rescue the EU from the "deadlock it has fallen into" on matters including the economy and defense, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Monday.

"It is Türkiye and its full EU membership that can save the European Union from its deadlock, ranging from the economy to defense and from politics to international standing," Erdoğan said in a televised address after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.

Türkiye can throw a “lifeline” to the EU’s rapidly aging economy and work force, he added.

"The earlier the EU faces these realities, the better it will be for them. As always, we are eager to advance our membership process based on mutual benefit and respect, with a constructive approach," he said.

Underlining that results can be achieved in a short time if the necessary will is shown, Erdoğan said that for this purpose, the European Union and the countries that lead it should not continue insisting on mistakes.

Calling German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier's visit to Türkiye earlier this month “meaningful,” Erdoğan said the meeting addressed many common issues in detail, such as the fight against terrorism, irregular migration, visa issues, the defense industry, and the Turkish community in Germany.

Erdoğan said liberal democracy, the "most alluring ideology" of the past century, is facing a serious crisis, and the void is being filled by "far-right demagogues," referring to recent election wins by the far-right in Europe.

Decrying the rise of anti-immigrant and Islamophobic far-right movements in Western countries, especially in Europe, Erdoğan said that in many recent elections held in these countries, the validity of his concerns has been proven.

Türkiye gives “great importance” to the peace and well-being of Turkish citizens who have been living in Europe, Erdoğan said, adding that Ankara is “closely monitoring” developments to ensure that the far-right does not pose a threat to them and other Muslims.

He also touched on Israel's ongoing genocide in Palestinian territories and said Western organizations and leaders “who watched the slaughter" of thousands of civilians in Gaza, mostly women and children, failed a test of humanity, calling Europe’s stance on the issue “biased.”

Türkiye welcomes good U.S. intentions

Erdoğan also said Ankara welcomes “in principle” U.S. President Donald Trump’s intention to resolve the Russia-Ukraine war via talks, expressing Ankara's readiness to support a path to lasting peace, including hosting negotiations.

“The approach of ending the war at the negotiating table aligns with the policy Türkiye has pursued over the past several years,” Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara, coinciding with the third anniversary of the Ukraine war, launched on Feb. 24, 2022.

"However, the reality that must not be overlooked here is that the path to a just and lasting peace can only be opened through a framework in which all relevant parties are represented,” he said.

Saying that Moscow has been excluded from negotiating tables that some have tried to set up so far, except for the Istanbul Process, Erdoğan said this has meant they were fruitless, also urging Ukraine to be included in the new peace process, “if any result is to be obtained.”

“This war must be ended through mutual negotiations,” he added.

Stating that he welcomed his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week and on Monday Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Erdoğan called the visits “extremely important.”

Highlighting Türkiye’s stance that "war has no winner and peace, no losers,” Erdoğan said: “During the days when almost everyone was fueling the fire, in March 2022 (just after the start of the war), we hosted direct negotiations between the two countries in Istanbul.

“As a result of the contacts we had with the parties, we launched the Black Sea Grain Initiative. We ensured that a total of 33,000 tons of grain reached global markets through the Turkish Straits. In doing so, we prevented a global food crisis,” he added.

Stressing that Türkiye’s stance won “the trust of both countries with its balanced position,” Erdoğan said that Ankara will do everything in its power to achieve a lasting and just peace.

Türkiye wants the war, which has cost lives of hundreds of thousands of people and caused both Russia and Ukraine to pay a heavy price, to come to an end, he added.