Only 12.7 pct of children consume meat every day: TÜİK

ANKARA
Some 62.4 percent of children aged 6 months and above consume grain-containing food every day, while the rate of children consuming meat is 12.7 percent, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has revealed.

According to the 2022 data of TÜİK prepared by the information gathered from 14,705 children in the 0-17 age group, the rate of the children consuming dairy products every day is 57.8 percent.

Some 62.4 percent of the children consume grain-containing foods such as pasta every day, while only 12.7 percent of the children are able to include red meat, chicken or fish in their daily diets.

Fruit is consumed every day by 50.5 percent of the children and the rate of children eating vegetables is 33 percent.

In addition to meat and dairy products, grain, fruit and vegetables, legumes such as beans, chickpeas and lentils are consumed by only 10.9 percent of children aged between 0-17.

Also examining the living spaces of the children in Türkiye, the data revealed that only 34 percent of the children have their own rooms which they do not share with anyone from the family.

The figure regarding the children who share the same room with a household member is 29.4 percent.

Some 36.6 percent of children use a room with two or more household members.

When the proportion of children with their own room was analyzed by age group, it was seen that the rate of children who do not share the room with a household member increases as the age rises.

The data also showed that 39.1 percent of the children aged between 6 and 17 have gone to the cinema or theater in the last 12 months.

Some 40.1 percent of the children that have not attended a cultural event in a cinema or theatre in the last 12 months stated that they could not afford these activities.

The reason for not going to the cinema or theatre is the lack of cinema and theatre activities near their houses for 24.3 percent.

The rate of children aged between 6 and 17 who were bullied by their peers at least a few times a month is 13.8 percent.

