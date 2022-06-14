Online reservation fraud costs tourism industry millions

ANTALYA

Online reservation fraud has cost the tourism industry at least $2 million in nine months, said a cyber security expert.

“People turned to online shopping after the pandemic broke out, buying goods on e-commerce platforms. The technically e-commerce platforms were not fully ready for this and some of them fell victim to data theft,” said Serhat Özdemir.

It is not easy to estimate the total damage this data theft caused to the economy, but could amount to billions, he added.

“The cost of reservation fraud, which were committed through fake websites, was around $2 million in nine months,” Özdemir said, adding that it not possible to know exactly how big the cost may be.

Cyber-attacks and cyber fraud increased after the pandemic situation began to improve and people started to take vacations, said Osman Ergin, head of KIYUTAD, an association representing hoteliers in the Manavgat district of the popular holiday destination Antalya.

The association organized a workshop where its members and security experts gathered to discuss online fraud, affecting tourism companies and tour agencies.

“We exchanged ideas on what kind of steps could be taken to prevent such crimes.”

At the event members of local the police and the gendarmerie forces also briefed and informed the association members on cyber fraud.