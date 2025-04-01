Online product safety rules tightened

ANKARA
A new regulation from Türkiye’s Trade Ministry, published in the Official Gazette on Oct. 30, 2024, has taken effect on April 1, 2025, introducing stricter oversight for products sold via remote communication tools after a five-month transition period.

Under the “Regulation on Market Surveillance and Inspection of Products Offered Through Remote Communication Tools,” sellers must provide clear and comprehensible safety information for their products. Listings will need to include details about the manufacturer or importer, a contact address and specifics on product safety.

Virtual marketplaces will be required to store safety data in their systems and remove listings for non-compliant products within 24 hours of detection. These platforms must also establish a contact point for citizens to submit complaints, notifications or requests about product safety.

Companies shipping products to Türkiye from abroad, as listed on www.ticaret.gov.tr/duyurular, must appoint a local representative in the country. Firms failing to comply will be barred from selling in Türkiye.

The regulation enforces compliance through penalties outlined in Law No. 7223 on Product Safety and Technical Regulations. Non-compliant content will face access restrictions.

The Trade Ministry aims to bolster consumer protection and ensure safer online shopping with these measures, aligning Türkiye’s e-commerce standards with global norms.

