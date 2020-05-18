Online exhibit on at Arter

ISTANBUL

Istanbul’s Arter museum opened a new online exhibition, titled ‘Altan Gürman: A Pioneer of Contemporary Art in Turkey,’ and more than 160 works from its collection on May 18 International Museum Day.

Realized in collaboration with Google Arts & Culture, which currently features content from over 2,000 cultural institutions in 80 countries, the digital space introduces works from Arter’s collection dedicated to international artistic production since the 1960’s to internet users from all around the world.