One year since İzmir earthquake

  • October 30 2021 07:00:00

One year since İzmir earthquake

İZMİR
One year since İzmir earthquake

Authorities are preparing to deliver new homes in November that are being built for the victims of a devastating earthquake which hit İzmir, the country’s third largest city by population, on Oct. 30, 2020. 

Around two dozen buildings collapsed, 114 people were killed and more than 1,000 others were injured in the magnitude 6.6 earthquake.  Some 107 people were rescued alive from the rubble. 

According to the Environment, Urban Planning and Climate Change Ministry, inspections conducted in the wake of the disaster revealed that nearly 630 buildings were heavily damaged in the tremor while the quake caused milder damage to 605 building and nearly 8,000 structures suffered little damage. It even caused a small tsunami in the Seferihisar district, flooding the streets of the town. 

A total of 29 suspects, including contractors, civil engineers, architects and supervisors, stand trial in five different lawsuits. They are accused of negligence and held responsible for the collapse of five buildings. The suspects are being tried for involuntary manslaughter. 

Nearly 400 heavily damaged buildings have been demolished by authorities. 

Bayraklı and Bornova were the districts most affected. Authorities identified seven sites in Bayraklı to build new homes for the earthquake victims and construction works are about to be completed.

“Work is currently underway for 1,701 units and the construction of most of them will be completed soon and in November we will start to deliver those houses to their occupants,” said Ömer Albayrak, the head of the provincial

directorate of environment, urbanization and climate change. 
Those are two, three and four-bedroom apartments, he added. 

Turkey is among the world’s most seismically active zones and has suffered several devastating earthquakes, including a magnitude-7.6 tremor in Marmara in 1999.

Izmir, anniversary,

WORLD Saudi recalls envoy to Lebanon over Yemen comments

Saudi recalls envoy to Lebanon over Yemen comments
MOST POPULAR

  1. 11 Syrians to be deported for 'provocation'

    11 Syrians to be deported for 'provocation'

  2. Nation marks 98th anniversary of Republic Day

    Nation marks 98th anniversary of Republic Day

  3. 'UK firms see Turkey as alternative production base to SE Asia'

    'UK firms see Turkey as alternative production base to SE Asia'

  4. Turkey's UN envoy responds to Chinese allegations at Syria session

    Turkey's UN envoy responds to Chinese allegations at Syria session

  5. Statuary heads of Aphrodite, Dionysus unearthed in ancient Aizanoi

    Statuary heads of Aphrodite, Dionysus unearthed in ancient Aizanoi
Recommended
Iconic Atatürk Cultural Center inaugurated on Republic Day

Iconic Atatürk Cultural Center inaugurated on Republic Day
My door is always open: Greek premier on relations with Turkey

'My door is always open': Greek premier on relations with Turkey
President Erdoğan attends G20 summit in Italy

President Erdoğan attends G20 summit in Italy
Two women murdered over breakup

Two women murdered over breakup
World’s first stork hospital taking care of stray animals

World’s first stork hospital taking care of stray animals
Jab drive still slow in dozens of cities, says minister

Jab drive still slow in dozens of cities, says minister 
WORLD Saudi recalls envoy to Lebanon over Yemen comments

Saudi recalls envoy to Lebanon over Yemen comments

Saudi Arabia said on Oct. 29 it was recalling its ambassador to Lebanon and giving Beirut’s envoy 48 hours to leave Riyadh, after "insulting" remarks made by a Lebanese minister on the Yemen war.
ECONOMY Some 400,000 people visit Turkeys first indigenous car

Some 400,000 people visit Turkey's first indigenous car

Some 400,000 people have visited the nation’s first indigenous car named “Devrim,” which means “Revolution” in English, since March 2018 in a museum in the northwestern province of Eskişehir, where it is on display.

SPORTS Troubled Fenerbahçe faces tough Konya test

Troubled Fenerbahçe faces tough Konya test

Fenerbahçe has been grabbed by troubles early in the season and will play a crucial game on Oct. 30 when it visits Konyaspor in the Turkish Süper Lig.