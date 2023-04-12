One suspect arrested over unsolved death of Gabonese student

KARABÜK

A suspect identified as having links to the death of a Gabonese student at Karabük University has been arrested after he was detained and released three times in a week.

The lifeless body of Jeannah Danys Dinabongho Ibouanga, 17, whom her friends called “Dina” for short, was found on March 26 in Filyos Stream in the northern province of Karabük.

Within the scope of the investigation, eight people, three of them foreigners, who were thought to be related to the death of Dinabongho were detained.

Five of the suspects were released after the prosecution statement, and three of them were released under judicial control.

Dursun Acar was also detained three time in the last week as it was determined that Dina got into his car before her death.

Acar, who was referred to the court by the prosecutor’s office three times with a request for arrest, was released on condition of judicial control.

However, Karabük Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office objected to Acar’s release.

Acar was detained for the fourth time on the instructions of the prosecutor’s office upon objection.

It was claimed that new evidence was also found about the incident, while he was arrested this time over “strong suspicion of crime.”

Upon the question of a journalist, Acar said he does not have links with the death of the young girl.

Acar claimed that Dina jumped in front of his car injured and he took her into the car to help her.