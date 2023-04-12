One suspect arrested over unsolved death of Gabonese student

One suspect arrested over unsolved death of Gabonese student

KARABÜK
One suspect arrested over unsolved death of Gabonese student

A suspect identified as having links to the death of a Gabonese student at Karabük University has been arrested after he was detained and released three times in a week.

The lifeless body of Jeannah Danys Dinabongho Ibouanga, 17, whom her friends called “Dina” for short, was found on March 26 in Filyos Stream in the northern province of Karabük.

Within the scope of the investigation, eight people, three of them foreigners, who were thought to be related to the death of Dinabongho were detained.

Five of the suspects were released after the prosecution statement, and three of them were released under judicial control.

Dursun Acar was also detained three time in the last week as it was determined that Dina got into his car before her death.

Acar, who was referred to the court by the prosecutor’s office three times with a request for arrest, was released on condition of judicial control.

However, Karabük Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office objected to Acar’s release.

Acar was detained for the fourth time on the instructions of the prosecutor’s office upon objection.

It was claimed that new evidence was also found about the incident, while he was arrested this time over “strong suspicion of crime.”

Upon the question of a journalist, Acar said he does not have links with the death of the young girl.

Acar claimed that Dina jumped in front of his car injured and he took her into the car to help her.

WORLD Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge

Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge
LATEST NEWS

  1. Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge

    Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge

  2. US seeks to reassure allies after secret documents leak

    US seeks to reassure allies after secret documents leak

  3. Biden to tout economic growth as dividend of N Ireland peace

    Biden to tout economic growth as dividend of N Ireland peace

  4. Türkiye’s Pearl Gastronomy Guide available in English

    Türkiye’s Pearl Gastronomy Guide available in English

  5. Snake statue of Galatasaray High School missing

    Snake statue of Galatasaray High School missing
Recommended
Ministry launches project to place solar panels on water

Ministry launches project to place solar panels on water
Classes empty despite face-to-face education

Classes empty despite face-to-face education
Man collects iron from debris to make money

Man collects iron from debris to make money
Some 77 illegal migrants caught off Çanakkale

Some 77 illegal migrants caught off Çanakkale
Court decides to stop demolition of Hiranur Foundation building

Court decides to stop demolition of Hiranur Foundation building
Low number of female MP candidates stirs reaction

Low number of female MP candidates stirs reaction
WORLD Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge

Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge

Italy’s right-wing government on Tuesday declared a six-month national state of emergency to help it cope with a surge in migrants arriving on the country’s southern shores.

ECONOMY Rent prices in some locations decline amid quake jitters

Rent prices in some locations decline amid quake jitters

Amid rising earthquake concerns in Türkiye’s largest metropolis Istanbul, people have started migrating from the districts closer to fault lines to more safe locations, as many apartments sit vacant.
SPORTS Small towns reclaim abandoned ski areas as nonprofits

Small towns reclaim abandoned ski areas as nonprofits

It’s been the longest wait, their whole lives, in fact. But Race Lessar and Landen Ozzello are finally right where they want to be, on a snowy slope close to home, molding snow into a ski jump.