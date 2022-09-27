One officer killed after attack on police station in Mersin

MERSİN

A police officer was killed while another got severely injured in an attack with long-barreled weapons on the police station in the southern province of Mersin’s Mezitli district on late Sept. 26.

At 11 p.m., two women related to PKK arrived at the police station with a luxury car and opened fire with long-barreled weapons on police officers standing guard in front of the station.

Two officers were injured during the first shooting, after which the woman detonated the bombs they carried in their backpacks.

Another bag with a bomb found during the first examination around the police station was destroyed.

Sedat Gezer, one of the injured officers, lost his life, while another officer overcame a life-threatening situation after a successful surgery.

Meanwhile, three citizens were injured during the conflict and explosion but are out of danger and are not suffering from any life-threatening condition.

Arriving in the city, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu stated that “it is obvious which terrorist organization organized the attack.”

“A terrorist organization which is doomed to be annihilated on the mountains, a terrorist organization that is stuck in the northern Iraq and Syria, it was PKK,” Soylu said.

One of the assailants has been identified as Dilşah Ercan, known by the code-name Zozan Tolan, who joined the PKK in 2013 in Mersin, the ministry informed.

“Our people and everyone should know that whoever has a connection with this incident, whoever is instrumental in the arrival of these terrorists, will be found, and we will do what is necessary,” he added.

Meanwhile, Justice Minister Bekir Bozdağ said the provincial public prosecutor’s office has started a judicial investigation, noting that the attack is being investigated in all its dimensions.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.