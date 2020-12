One dies of alcohol poisoning in Bursa

BURSA

One person died after consuming counterfeit alcohol in Turkey on Dec. 15, while seven are under treatment in hospitals.

The fatality occurred in the northwestern Bursa province.

Six people were admitted to a hospital in Bursa, while one person is getting treatment in the northwestern Kırklareli province.

Police conducted raids in different localities in Bursa and arrested two suspects over their alleged involvement in the supply of methyl alcohol.