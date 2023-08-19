One arrested over financing PKK for setting forest fires

ADANA

Within the framework of an Adana-based investigation into the activities and sabotage linked to the terrorist organization PKK/KCK in forest fires, authorities have detained five individuals suspected of financing the organization, with one of them subsequently arrested.

The investigation, led by the Adana Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, focused on uncovering the extent of sabotage activities during previous years' forest fires, particularly in key tourist regions.

Preliminary findings of the anti-terrorism and intelligence units of the police revealed that the suspects were allegedly receiving financial support from overseas sources. The previous round of operations had resulted in the arrest of five individuals, with a subsequent breakthrough tracing additional suspects through meticulous analysis of phone records and reports from the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK).

The arrested suspects reportedly played a role in distributing foreign funds earmarked for various stages of reconnaissance and sabotage activities. Notably, the financial transactions under scrutiny coincided with the Turkish Armed Forces' cross-border Operation Claw-Lock Operation. The total amount of funding provided by the suspects has been approximated at 2 million Turkish Liras ($73,700).

Launching coordinated operations across multiple addresses located in three provinces, law enforcement teams detained five individuals connected to the ongoing inquiry. While one of the detainees, identified only by the initials S.Ö., was placed under arrest, the remaining individuals were released under judicial control.