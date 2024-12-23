On two wheels: Istanbul’s couriers brave chaos to deliver

ISTANBUL - Anadolu Agency

Navigating Istanbul’s narrow and crowded streets, Ahmet brings his motorcycle to a halt, expertly dodging pedestrians and cars. He pulls outside a small warehouse to grab a bag of groceries and a quick puff from his cigarette before he’s off again, his next delivery just moments away.

Ahmet is one of thousands of delivery workers swept up in the whirlwind of Istanbul’s burgeoning quick commerce, or q-commerce, sector. This industry, fueled by the promise of delivering goods in mere minutes, has become a cornerstone of urban life in a city of over 15 million people. What started as a niche service for quick meals and essential items is today a multibillion-dollar phenomenon.

In recent years, Istanbul has seen a surge in startups and delivery companies, each vying for a share of this fast-paced market and offering everything from groceries to fast food at the touch of a button.

Experts say the trend of express delivery skyrocketed particularly during the Covid pandemic, when safety from the contagious disease — as well as convenience — outweighed the appeal of traditional shopping.

According to estimates, more than 506,000 businesses are involved in Türkiye’s e-commerce, the electronic buying of goods and services. Out of these, 220,000 are based in Istanbul alone, making it the heart of the sector.

Ahmet’s journey into the delivery world began two years ago, driven by his deep passion for motorcycles. He recalls how purchasing a motorbike led to mounting debts, which eventually steered him toward this line of work.

“When I heard people saying there is more money in courier work, I thought I would throw myself into the industry,” said the rider, his eyes glued to the clock on his phone, signaling he was running out of time.

Another rider, Emre, who joined the profession seven to eight years ago, also joined for his fondness of motorcycles.

“As a young boy, I always liked riding motorcycles,” the courier said.

But as much as he enjoys riding, Emre understands the heavy risk involved in his work; an accident once required doctors to insert 17 metal plates into his jaw.

“Riding motorcycles is the devil’s work [dangerous and risky]. They say two wheels can cost you your life, while four only cost you money. They don’t say this for nothing.”

Emre said that when he first started working, he relished the thought of riding his motorcycle all day. But over time and after enduring accidents and the dangers of reckless drivers flouting traffic rules, his passion began to wane.

The delivery workers also highlight the fast pace of the work, handling dozens of parcels in a single day.

“Sometimes we deliver 80 packages, sometimes 60 or 50. It is exhausting. You always have to be on the move, and there is constant competition,” Ahmet explains.

The Trade Ministry data from 2023 revealed the magnitude of the surge, with the size of the market increasing 115 percent compared to the previous year.

While delivery services across Europe and the U.S. have failed to sustain such levels, they remain popular in Istanbul, a megacity spanning two continents.

To avoid the crowds and traffic in this densely populated metropolis, consumers often turn to practical solutions to squeeze out the time they spend on activities like shopping, eating and drinking.