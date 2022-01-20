Olympic champ Gazoz eyes more gold medals

  • January 20 2022 07:00:00

Olympic champ Gazoz eyes more gold medals

ANKARA
Olympic champ Gazoz eyes more gold medals

Olympic gold medalist recurve archer Mete Gazoz, who came first in the men’s individual event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, has said he expects to win four or five medals in the future.

Talking at an event dedicated to medal owners in Tokyo and hosted by the Sports Ministry, Gazoz said, “Being covetous is not a good thing for normal people, but we, athletes, have to be about getting medals.”

When asked about his dreams for the future, the 22-year-old athlete said, “I have one gold. My aim is to achieve four or five.”
“We started the preparations for 2024, but we have limited time,” he told İhlas News Agency.

National volleyball players Zehra Güneş and Tuğba Şenoğlu were among the participants of the night. “We are practicing without stopping,” said Güneş. “People have to sacrifice their own time to achieve success,” said Şenoğlu while talking about their daily trainings.

Buse Naz Çakıroğlu, the silver medal bagger in boxing in Tokyo, said she is looking forward to attending the world championship in May.

“It will be in Istanbul. My first aim is to be a world champion,” the 25-year-old boxer noted.
She also highlighted that she wants to become a European champion just before the 2024 Olympics.

Turkey, archery,

TURKEY Turkey, El Salvador leaders meet to boost ties

Turkey, El Salvador leaders meet to boost ties
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey, UAE agree to currency swap deal

    Turkey, UAE agree to currency swap deal

  2. Turkey, Armenia mull further steps for ‘full’ normalization: Çavuşoğlu

    Turkey, Armenia mull further steps for ‘full’ normalization: Çavuşoğlu

  3. Central Bank keeps interest rates steady

    Central Bank keeps interest rates steady

  4. Atatürk’s favorite food okra, not dried beans, says historian

    Atatürk’s favorite food okra, not dried beans, says historian

  5. Turkey-EU working on elements of positive agenda: Envoy

    Turkey-EU working on elements of positive agenda: Envoy
Recommended
Hull celebrate Acun Ilıcalı with Blackburn win

Hull celebrate Acun Ilıcalı with Blackburn win
Osaka, Nadal advance in Australia after Djokovic flies home

Osaka, Nadal advance in Australia after Djokovic flies home
New coaches of Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray set for first tests

New coaches of Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray set for first tests
Fenerbahçe turn to Kartal as coach for second time

Fenerbahçe turn to Kartal as coach for second time
Turkish driver to make debut on F2 circuits

Turkish driver to make debut on F2 circuits
Djokovic admits ’errors’ in urgent fight to avoid deportation

Djokovic admits ’errors’ in urgent fight to avoid deportation
WORLD Biden says Putin will pay ’dear price’ if he invades Ukraine

Biden says Putin will pay ’dear price’ if he invades Ukraine

President Joe Biden said Wednesday he thinks Russia will invade Ukraine and warned President Vladimir Putin that his country would pay a “dear price” in lives lost and a possible cutoff from the global banking system if it does.
ECONOMY Central Bank keeps interest rates steady

Central Bank keeps interest rates steady

Turkey’s central bank on Jan. 20 has kept interest rates steady on Jan. 20. 
SPORTS Hull celebrate Acun Ilıcalı with Blackburn win

Hull celebrate Acun Ilıcalı with Blackburn win

Championship side Hull City celebrated the arrival of new owner Acun Ilıcalı with an impressive 2-0 win against promotion-chasing Blackburn on Jan. 19. 