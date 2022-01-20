Olympic champ Gazoz eyes more gold medals

ANKARA

Olympic gold medalist recurve archer Mete Gazoz, who came first in the men’s individual event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, has said he expects to win four or five medals in the future.

Talking at an event dedicated to medal owners in Tokyo and hosted by the Sports Ministry, Gazoz said, “Being covetous is not a good thing for normal people, but we, athletes, have to be about getting medals.”

When asked about his dreams for the future, the 22-year-old athlete said, “I have one gold. My aim is to achieve four or five.”

“We started the preparations for 2024, but we have limited time,” he told İhlas News Agency.

National volleyball players Zehra Güneş and Tuğba Şenoğlu were among the participants of the night. “We are practicing without stopping,” said Güneş. “People have to sacrifice their own time to achieve success,” said Şenoğlu while talking about their daily trainings.

Buse Naz Çakıroğlu, the silver medal bagger in boxing in Tokyo, said she is looking forward to attending the world championship in May.

“It will be in Istanbul. My first aim is to be a world champion,” the 25-year-old boxer noted.

She also highlighted that she wants to become a European champion just before the 2024 Olympics.