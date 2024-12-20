Oldest known stone tablet inscribed with the Ten Commandments sells for over $5 million

Oldest known stone tablet inscribed with the Ten Commandments sells for over $5 million

NEW YORK
Oldest known stone tablet inscribed with the Ten Commandments sells for over $5 million

The oldest known stone tablet inscribed with the Ten Commandments sold for more than $5 million at an auction on Dec. 18.

Sotheby’s said the 52-kilogram marble slab was acquired by an anonymous buyer who plans to donate it to an Israeli institution.

The New York-based auction house said the final price exceeded the presale estimate of $1 million to $2 million and followed more than 10 minutes of “intense bidding” during the global competition.

The tablet dates from 300 to 800 A.D. and is inscribed with the commandments in Paleo-Hebrew script — the only complete example of its kind from antiquity, according to Sotheby's.

It was unearthed during railroad excavations along the southern coast of Israel in 1913 and was not recognized as historically significant at first.

Sotheby's said the tablet was used as a paving stone at a local home until 1943 when it was sold to a scholar who grasped its significance.

“A tangible link to ancient beliefs that have profoundly shaped global religious and cultural traditions, it serves as a rare testament to history,” the auction house said.

The text inscribed on the slab follows the Biblical verses familiar to Christian and Jewish traditions but omits the third commandment against taking the name of the Lord in vain. It includes a new directive to worship on Mount Gerizim, a holy site specific to the Samaritans, Sotheby's said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye ‘condemns’ car attack at Christmas market in Germany

Türkiye ‘condemns’ car attack at Christmas market in Germany
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye ‘condemns’ car attack at Christmas market in Germany

    Türkiye ‘condemns’ car attack at Christmas market in Germany

  2. Saudi man arrested after deadly car attack on German Christmas market

    Saudi man arrested after deadly car attack on German Christmas market

  3. US Congress passes bill to avert shutdown

    US Congress passes bill to avert shutdown

  4. Turkish, German FMs discuss post-Assad Syria

    Turkish, German FMs discuss post-Assad Syria

  5. Greece returns stolen ancient coin hoard to Türkiye

    Greece returns stolen ancient coin hoard to Türkiye
Recommended
Greece returns stolen ancient coin hoard to Türkiye

Greece returns stolen ancient coin hoard to Türkiye
Artifacts in Fethiye Castle offer glimpse into life 2,600 years ago

Artifacts in Fethiye Castle offer glimpse into life 2,600 years ago
Trailer released for James Gunn’s ‘Superman’

Trailer released for James Gunn’s ‘Superman’
LA Zoo hatches first-ever perentie lizards

LA Zoo hatches first-ever perentie lizards
Kitchen is my playground, says Michelin-starred chef Fatih Tutak

Kitchen is my playground, says Michelin-starred chef Fatih Tutak
Barry Jenkins on why he made Mufasa

Barry Jenkins on why he made 'Mufasa'

State Opera and Ballet discovers young artists in Hatay

State Opera and Ballet discovers young artists in Hatay
WORLD Saudi man arrested after deadly car attack on German Christmas market

Saudi man arrested after deadly car attack on German Christmas market

German police arrested a Saudi Arabian man after a deadly car-ramming attack on a Christmas market Friday in which an SUV barrelled through a crowd of revellers at high speed, leaving a trail of bloody carnage.
ECONOMY Türkiye secures US exemption for Gazprombank sanctions, minister says

Türkiye secures US exemption for Gazprombank sanctions, minister says

The United States has exempted Türkiye from sanctions imposed on Russia’s Gazprombank JSC, thereby allowing Ankara to proceed with its natural gas payments, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has announced.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe headed into turbulent times after a home loss in the Europa League against Athletic Bilbao on Dec. 11 night added to the club’s wounds and sparked fan protests.  
﻿