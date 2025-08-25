OIC denounces Israel’s rejection of appeasement
JEDDAH
A resolution adopted by the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly denounced Israel’s rejection of mediators’ efforts to find a conciliation in Gaza.
Convened upon the initiative of Türkiye, as the term president, the extraordinary session of the OIC has witnessed the adoption of a strong resolution regarding the continued Israeli genocidal actions in the enclave.
Here are some important articles from the blueprint:
- The OIC expresses its condemnation of Israel's obstinacy and rejection to respond to the mediators' attempts to reach an appeasement although almost two years have passed since the start of the aggression against the strip. It also denounces its insistence to expand the military operations in Gaza and its persistence in disregarding the calls for ending the war. In this regard, it expresses its utmost denunciation for Israel's rejection to respond to the mediators' recent proposal despite it being agreed to by the Palestinian party.
- It emphasizes the importance of states promptly taking effective legal and practical measures to end the Israeli occupation’s blockade of the Gaza Strip and to allow the entry of relief and humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people in dire need, in full cooperation with U.N. mechanisms and in accordance with international law.
- The OIC condemns and rejects, in strongest terms possible, the irresponsible and arrogant statements made by the Israeli prime minister regarding the so-called "Greater Israel Vision.”
- It strongly condemns the recent approval of 3,400 illegal settlement units in the so-called E1 area of occupied Al-Quds and considers it an illegal attempt to alter the geographic and demographic landscape of the Occupied Palestinian Territory.
- The OIC calls upon all states to take the all-possible legal and effective measures to prevent Israel from continuing its actions against the Palestinian people. This includes supporting efforts to end its impunity, holding it accountable for its violations and crimes, imposing sanctions, suspending the supply, transfer or transit of weapons, ammunition and military materials — including dual-use items — reviewing diplomatic and economic relations with Israel and pursuing legal actions against it.
- The 57-member OIC urges the OIC Member States to examine further whether Israel's membership in the United Nations aligns with the U.N. Charter, given Israel's evident violations of the requirements for membership and its consistent disregard for U.N. resolutions.