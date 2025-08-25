OIC denounces Israel’s rejection of appeasement

JEDDAH

A resolution adopted by the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly denounced Israel’s rejection of mediators’ efforts to find a conciliation in Gaza.

Convened upon the initiative of Türkiye, as the term president, the extraordinary session of the OIC has witnessed the adoption of a strong resolution regarding the continued Israeli genocidal actions in the enclave.

Here are some important articles from the blueprint: