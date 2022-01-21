Officials imposed 350 mln Turkish Liras of fine on polluters last year

  • January 21 2022 07:00:00

Officials imposed 350 mln Turkish Liras of fine on polluters last year

ISTANBUL
Officials imposed 350 mln Turkish Liras of fine on polluters last year

Officials from the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry conducted a record number of inspections last year to identify companies creating the most pollution, issuing a total of 350 million Turkish Liras in fines.

More than 56,000 checks were carried out in the country’s all 81 provinces to identify companies and facilities polluting the air and water and breaching other regulations in the environment law.

As a result of those inspections, authorities found that a total of 3,942 facilities violated the environmental regulations and issued administrative fines amounting to 350.2 million liras.

Also, 406 establishments were ordered to halt operations as their activities polluted the environment.

The breakdown of the data shows that 761 administrative actions were taken to prevent pollution stemming from waste and nearly 160 million liras of fines were imposed on violators, while another 33 million liras in fines were issued for air pollution related cases.

The authorities also fined facilities and establishments 67 million liras for polluting water in 575 administrative actions.

Additionally, 3.6 million worth of fines were imposed in 411 administrative actions related to noise pollution.

Last year, the government renamed the Environment and Urbanization Ministry to the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry.

Turkey,

WORLD Tonga volcano eruption was like ’atomic bomb’

Tonga volcano eruption was like ’atomic bomb’
MOST POPULAR

  1. BioNTech recipients to be given Turkovac shots: Minister

    BioNTech recipients to be given Turkovac shots: Minister

  2. Winter break begins for nearly 18 million students

    Winter break begins for nearly 18 million students

  3. Number of cases may peak during holiday, experts warn

    Number of cases may peak during holiday, experts warn

  4. Cloud of femicide suspicions hanging over deaths by falling

    Cloud of femicide suspicions hanging over deaths by falling

  5. Turkey, UAE agree to currency swap deal

    Turkey, UAE agree to currency swap deal
Recommended
Turkish, Israeli FMs talk over phone amid rapprochement steps

Turkish, Israeli FMs talk over phone amid rapprochement steps
Turkey gears up mediation efforts between Ukraine, Russia

Turkey gears up mediation efforts between Ukraine, Russia
Three opposition leaders meet to discuss return to parliamentary system

Three opposition leaders meet to discuss return to parliamentary system
More than 1 million Syrians returned to their country: Defense minister

More than 1 million Syrians returned to their country: Defense minister
Winter break begins for nearly 18 million students

Winter break begins for nearly 18 million students
Car swept away in floods found 5 months later

Car swept away in floods found 5 months later
WORLD Tonga volcano eruption was like ’atomic bomb’

Tonga volcano eruption was like ’atomic bomb’

Tonga’s volcanic eruption felt like an "atomic bomb" that shook "the whole island", an aid worker told AFP on Jan.21, as the Pacific nation raced to address a drinking water shortage.
ECONOMY Competition board to rule on car companies

Competition board to rule on car companies

Turkey’s competition watchdog will soon announce its decision in a probe into automotive companies, Birol Küle, the head of the Competition Authority, said on Jan. 19. 
SPORTS Hull celebrate Acun Ilıcalı with Blackburn win

Hull celebrate Acun Ilıcalı with Blackburn win

Championship side Hull City celebrated the arrival of new owner Acun Ilıcalı with an impressive 2-0 win against promotion-chasing Blackburn on Jan. 19. 