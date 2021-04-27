Officials carry out works to save 1,100-year-old tree

  • April 27 2021 07:00:00

Officials carry out works to save 1,100-year-old tree

SAMSUN
Officials carry out works to save 1,100-year-old tree

Within the scope of a project to save Turkey’s monumental trees, municipality officials in the northern province of Samsun carried out extensive works on April 15 to treat a 1,100-year-old plane tree against fungal degradation.

On detecting rotten tissue and fungus building on the millenarian plane tree, which is 18 meters wide and 35 meters tall, officials used nontoxic chemicals to treat the tree to save it from decaying any further.

It took a day of laborious work to properly treat the tissues and bark of the tree against fungus, and it is hoped that now it will be able to live for many more years to come, officials said.

Hamdi Akbaş, the land’s owner where the millenarian plane tree stands, thanked the municipality for their arduous work to save the tree.

“The tree is under a recovery process, and we are using the latest techniques to strengthen the tree in hopes for it to live longer,” Samsun Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Mustafa Demir told Demirören News Agency.

Noting that the municipality has been working on a project to promote the millenarian plane tree and make it a tourism hotspot, the mayor said: “The tree is old but in very good condition. We want to use this area where the tree stands as a tourism destination.”

nature,

ECONOMY Turkeys gas imports up 14 pct in February 2021

Turkey's gas imports up 14 pct in February 2021
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey announces 'full closure' from April 29 to May 17

    Turkey announces 'full closure' from April 29 to May 17

  2. Turkey-US ties: Nothing will be the same

    Turkey-US ties: Nothing will be the same

  3. Erdoğan says Biden’s remarks on events of 1915 are ‘unfounded, contrary to facts’

    Erdoğan says Biden’s remarks on events of 1915 are ‘unfounded, contrary to facts’

  4. Public complacency hinders fight against COVID-19

    Public complacency hinders fight against COVID-19

  5. Turkey to produce Russian virus vaccine Sputnik V

    Turkey to produce Russian virus vaccine Sputnik V
Recommended
Flamingos come to Salt Lake

Flamingos come to Salt Lake
Ancient cities on Mediterranean coast fascinate visitors amid pandemic

Ancient cities on Mediterranean coast fascinate visitors amid pandemic
Kanye West sneakers shatter sale records at $1.8 mln

Kanye West sneakers shatter sale records at $1.8 mln
Nomadland wins big at pandemic Oscars as Zhao makes history

'Nomadland' wins big at pandemic Oscars as Zhao makes history
Ancient city of Germanicia victim of illegal housing

Ancient city of Germanicia victim of illegal housing
In London, rail-side gardening blossoms during pandemic

In London, rail-side gardening blossoms during pandemic
WORLD Israel committing crime of apartheid against Palestinians: HRW

Israel committing 'crime of apartheid' against Palestinians: HRW

Human Rights Watch said on April 27 that Israel is committing the crime of "apartheid" by seeking to maintain Jewish "domination" over Palestinians and its own Arab population, an explosive allegation fiercely denounced by Israel.

ECONOMY Turkeys gas imports up 14 pct in February 2021

Turkey's gas imports up 14 pct in February 2021

Turkey's natural gas imports increased by 14 percent in February this year compared to the same month of 2020, according to the Turkish energy watchdog's data on April 27.
SPORTS Beşiktaş stays atop Turkish Süper Lig

Beşiktaş stays atop Turkish Süper Lig

Beşiktaş maintains its three-point advantage atop the Turkish Süper Lig standings with five games to go in the season.