Official denies data leak on gov't website

Official denies data leak on gov't website

ANKARA
Official denies data leak on govt website

Following the recent allegation over data leakage on e-Devlet, the Turkish official website offering government services, the head of the presidency’s Digital Transformation Office has denied such claims, stating that it is technically impossible for citizens' data to get stolen in any way.

"They are basically advertisements by fraudulent and cybercriminal organizations to seize and sell data," Ali Taha Koç said in his presentation to the parliament's industry, trade, information and technology commission on June 6.

According to Koç, e-Devlet, the Turkish e-government gateway, does not store any data beyond the users' usernames and passwords. Due to strong encryption methods employed during user logins, it is technically impossible for any data to be leaked or hacked, he said.

Furthermore, even if a user's e-Devlet password were compromised, Koç assured that measures such as two-stage login and "big data analysis" will promptly notify citizens to protect their accounts.

Koç stressed that the office meticulously investigates websites claiming to possess stolen data, reporting them to the national cyber incident response center and blocking their access within Türkiye. He labeled these sites as "pure phishing sites" attempting to deceive users, revealing that over 200,000 of them had been blocked to date.

In addition, Koç shared information regarding the system's expansion. Since its establishment in 2008 with nine participating institutions, the number of integrated institutions has increased to 985. Additionally, the range of digital services has grown from 22 to over 7,000, benefiting 63 million users across the country, Koç said.

Koç announced the office's efforts to serve earthquake-hit citizens, highlighting that they received timely notifications when household support payments were deposited into their bank accounts. Moreover, the system informed 150,000 survivors that the Natural Disaster Insurance Institution (DASK) policies had been paid, he added.

Turkey, deny,

TURKEY Istanbul 3rd worst city in world for road rage: Research

Istanbul 3rd worst city in world for road rage: Research

LATEST NEWS

  1. US-China cooperation in climate finance 'critical': Yellen

    US-China cooperation in climate finance 'critical': Yellen

  2. Dutch government collapses over bitter migration row

    Dutch government collapses over bitter migration row

  3. Biden defends decision to send Ukraine controversial weapons

    Biden defends decision to send Ukraine controversial weapons

  4. Erdoğan hosts Zelensky, says Ukraine deserves membership in NATO

    Erdoğan hosts Zelensky, says Ukraine deserves membership in NATO

  5. Value-added tax on goods and services hiked

    Value-added tax on goods and services hiked
Recommended
Erdoğan hosts Zelensky, says Ukraine deserves membership in NATO

Erdoğan hosts Zelensky, says Ukraine deserves membership in NATO
Country experiences scorching heat fueled by El Nino

Country experiences scorching heat fueled by El Nino
Togg market leader in C-SUV segment

Togg market leader in C-SUV segment
Students develop AI system recognizing traffic signboards

Students develop AI system recognizing traffic signboards
Risks of mucilage invasion in Marmara Sea to be mapped

Risks of mucilage invasion in Marmara Sea to be mapped
Türkiye demands Sweden to keep promises for NATO bid

Türkiye demands Sweden to 'keep promises' for NATO bid
WORLD US-China cooperation in climate finance critical: Yellen

US-China cooperation in climate finance 'critical': Yellen

It is "critical" for Washington and Beijing to keep working together on climate finance, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Saturday, urging deeper cooperation in addressing the "existential threat" of global warming.
ECONOMY Value-added tax on goods and services hiked

Value-added tax on goods and services hiked

The value-added tax (VAT) on good and services have been hiked from 18 percent to 20 percent, according to a decree published in the Official Gazette.
SPORTS Arda Güler becomes Türkiye’s most expensive player

Arda Güler becomes Türkiye’s most expensive player

La Liga giant Real Madrid on July 7 revealed its latest signing, Turkish international midfielder Arda Güler, making the 18-year-old player the most expensive of his country with an initial transfer fee of 20 million euros to be paid to Fenerbahçe.