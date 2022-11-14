Offer made to Turkish chess player to compete for Germany

Offer made to Turkish chess player to compete for Germany

ISTANBUL
Offer made to Turkish chess player to compete for Germany

The 11-year-old Turkish chess player Yağız Kaan Erdoğmuş, who is the youngest person in the world with the title of “International Master,” has been offered a series of privileges to compete for Germany by the country’s chess federation.

Erdoğmuş’s big success in chess, which he started in kindergarten, was the 8-year-old championship at the 2019 European Age Groups Championship. At the age of 11, he received the title of the youngest International Master (IM) in the world.

The German Chess Federation, who was impressed by his achievements, made an offer to Erdoğmuş to compete on behalf of the country while in this proposal, even the right to citizenship and the school which he will attend were arranged, stated the young chess player’s parents Gülsüm and Selahattin Erdoğmuş.

“As his family, we want Yağız to play the national anthem at international tournaments, as he has done many times before,” they noted.

Pointing out that her son needs to participate in international major tournaments in less than a year to develop his chess career, mother Erdoğmuş stated that participating in tournaments abroad is seriously costly for them as a civil servant.

The family expects the necessary support from the Turkish Chess Federation in this regard, she added.

Responding to the family’s call, “we will send Yağız to the tournaments. He will participate in a tournament in Barcelona in December,” said Gülkız Tulay, the head of Turkish Chess Federation.

“As Yağız’s achievements increase, it is normal to have offers from different countries,” Tulay added.

Erdoğmuş, who has won 75 medals and 40 trophies so far, now aims to become the youngest “grandmaster” in the world. If he succeeds, he will have this title at an earlier age than Norwegian World Champion Magnus Carlsen, who gained the title when he was 13-and-a-half years old.

ARTS & LIFE Alec Baldwin files cross-complaint in fatal movie-set shooting

Alec Baldwin files cross-complaint in fatal movie-set shooting
MOST POPULAR

  1. Food and Science in Barcelona

    Food and Science in Barcelona

  2. Ukrainian swimming coaches take refuge in slums of Istanbul

    Ukrainian swimming coaches take refuge in slums of Istanbul

  3. Erdoğan welcomes Russia’s retreat from Ukraine’s Kherson

    Erdoğan welcomes Russia’s retreat from Ukraine’s Kherson

  4. Turkish Airlines carried 60.5 million passengers in 10 months

    Turkish Airlines carried 60.5 million passengers in 10 months

  5. Netflix sets first live-streamed event with Chris Rock special

    Netflix sets first live-streamed event with Chris Rock special
Recommended
Türkiye’s New Year’s lottery prize set at $10.7 million

Türkiye’s New Year’s lottery prize set at $10.7 million
Over 100,000 irregular migrants deported in 11 months

Over 100,000 irregular migrants deported in 11 months
FETÖ member captured in Azerbaijan

FETÖ member captured in Azerbaijan
Structures disrupting naturalness of Ayder Plateau to be demolished: Minister

Structures disrupting naturalness of Ayder Plateau to be demolished: Minister
Turkish influencer shoots videos in South Korea

Turkish influencer shoots videos in South Korea
At least six people killed, 53 injured in explosion in Istanbul

At least six people killed, 53 injured in explosion in Istanbul
WORLD US Democrats maintain Senate majority

US Democrats maintain Senate majority

President Joe Biden's Democrats retained control of the US Senate on Saturday, a remarkable midterm election result that defied predictions of a Republican win over both houses of Congress.

ECONOMY G20 ministers launch billion-dollar pandemic fund

G20 ministers launch billion-dollar pandemic fund

G20 health and finance ministers launched a $1.4-billion fund Sunday to tackle the next global pandemic ahead of the bloc’s leaders gathering for a summit on the Indonesian resort island of Bali but the host’s president said it was not enough.
SPORTS Diyarbakır preparing to host 1,000 Scottish fans

Diyarbakır preparing to host 1,000 Scottish fans

The southeastern province of Diyarbakır is counting the days to host about 1,000 Scottish supporters who will come to the city to watch the Türkiye and Scotland football match on Nov. 16.