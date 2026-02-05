OECD warns AI boosts grades but not lasting learning

OECD warns AI boosts grades but not lasting learning

Zülal Atagün – ISTANBUL
OECD warns AI boosts grades but not lasting learning

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has warned that while generative artificial intelligence can boost students’ grade in the short term, it does not necessarily translate into lasting learning, according to its newly released Digital Education Outlook 2026 report.

Drawing on recent surveys across multiple countries, the report finds that general-purpose generative AI tools help students complete tasks faster and more accurately, leading to measurable short-term performance gains.

However, the OECD cautions that outsourcing cognitive effort to AI during learning may limit long-term skill development and weaken knowledge retention.

A field study conducted in Türkiye involving around 1,000 high school students illustrates the pattern. Students with access to general-purpose generative AI tools saw their short-term performance in mathematics exercises rise by 48 percent.

Those using a pedagogically designed “GPT tutor” version recorded an even sharper short-term increase of 127 percent.

Yet when AI access was removed and students were tested again, their scores fell below expectations. Students who had previously used AI performed up to 17 percent worse than peers who had never had AI access. The OECD concludes that higher short-term performance does not automatically indicate durable learning.

Similar studies in Canada, France, Sweden and the Netherlands produced comparable results.

The OECD notes that AI tools designed specifically for learning purposes can support more durable learning by providing guided questioning, hints and strategy prompts.

Türkiye is identified among countries where students make intensive use of AI outside school, mainly for explanation of topics, homework solutions, personalized learning plans and progress tracking.

A 2025 European study cited in the report shows that 10 out of 23 countries, including Türkiye, have formally incorporated generative AI into their education strategies.

Commenting on the findings, Yelkin Diker Coşkun of Yeditepe University’s Education Department emphasized that general chatbots are not designed to teach and warned that overreliance may turn students into passive users rather than active learners, particularly in tasks requiring higher-order thinking, synthesis and the ability to transfer knowledge to new problems.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Anti-terror commission prepares to deliver final report

Anti-terror commission prepares to deliver final report
LATEST NEWS

  1. Anti-terror commission prepares to deliver final report

    Anti-terror commission prepares to deliver final report

  2. Bitcoin under $70,000 for first time since Trump's election

    Bitcoin under $70,000 for first time since Trump's election

  3. France tells Syria anti-ISIL fight is its 'absolute priority'

    France tells Syria anti-ISIL fight is its 'absolute priority'

  4. Brother of Israel's Shin Bet chief indicted in Gaza smuggling case

    Brother of Israel's Shin Bet chief indicted in Gaza smuggling case

  5. Türkiye to call on EU to launch talks for upgrading customs union without delay

    Türkiye to call on EU to launch talks for upgrading customs union without delay
Recommended
Anti-terror commission prepares to deliver final report

Anti-terror commission prepares to deliver final report
Türkiye to call on EU to launch talks for upgrading customs union without delay

Türkiye to call on EU to launch talks for upgrading customs union without delay
Erdoğan says US-Iran tensions risk regional disaster

Erdoğan says US-Iran tensions risk regional 'disaster'
Greek PM due in Türkiye on Feb 11 to discuss ties, regional developments

Greek PM due in Türkiye on Feb 11 to discuss ties, regional developments
Up to 20 year-prison terms sought for İmamoğlu over espionage claims

Up to 20 year-prison terms sought for İmamoğlu over espionage claims
Turkish-German train conductor dies after assault during ticket check

Turkish-German train conductor dies after assault during ticket check
‘Vakfıkebir bread’ steps onto global stage with museum, EU bid

‘Vakfıkebir bread’ steps onto global stage with museum, EU bid
WORLD France tells Syria anti-ISIL fight is its absolute priority

France tells Syria anti-ISIL fight is its 'absolute priority'

France's foreign minister said Thursday that sustaining the fight against ISIL is an "absolute priority" for Paris, after meeting his Syrian counterpart in Damascus.
ECONOMY Bitcoin under $70,000 for first time since Trumps election

Bitcoin under $70,000 for first time since Trump's election

Bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency, extended its price slump Thursday to trade under $70,000 for the first time since Donald Trump's presidential election victory in November 2024.
SPORTS Italys spread-out Olympics face transport challenge

Italy's spread-out Olympics face transport challenge

One of the biggest challenges in this month's Winter Olympics may be off the slopes: Moving hundreds of thousands of spectators and athletes over a swath of northern Italy.
﻿