OECD sees 'sub-par' global growth as high rates bite

OECD sees 'sub-par' global growth as high rates bite

PARIS
OECD sees sub-par global growth as high rates bite

The OECD raised its global economic outlook for 2023 yesterday, but cut the growth forecast for next year as interest-rate hikes aimed at curbing inflation take their toll.

The world economy is now expected to grow 3.0 percent this year, up from the 2.7 percent forecast in the June outlook of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

But it said global growth was projected to remain "sub-par", slowing to 2.7 percent next year - down from 2.9 percent in the previous forecast.

"After a stronger-than-expected start to 2023, helped by lower energy prices and the reopening of China, global growth is expected to moderate," the OECD said.

"The impact of tighter monetary policy is becoming increasingly visible, business and consumer confidence have turned down, and the rebound in China has faded."

Central banks worldwide have sharply raised borrowing costs in an effort to tame consumer prices which soared in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year.

"Inflation is projected to moderate gradually over 2023 and 2024 but to remain above central bank objectives in most economies," the OECD said.

Consumer price increases have eased in the United States and the eurozone but remain well above the two-percent targets of the Fed and ECB, and oil prices have rebounded in recent weeks.

"Even if policy rates are not raised further, the effects of past rises will continue to work their way through economies for some time," the OECD said.

Borrowing costs for companies and households have risen, while credit conditions have tightened, it said.

"Some countries are already seeing rising loan and credit card delinquency rates and increases in corporate insolvencies," the OECD said.

The OECD also warned that "a sharper-than-expected slowdown in China is an additional key risk that would hit output growth around the world".

The world's second biggest economy has struggled this year after three years of Covid restrictions and massive debt in the property sector.

The OECD cut its outlook for China, with growth of 5.1 percent this year. It will slow to 4.6 percent in 2024, 0.5 percentage points lower than previously forecast.

While it raised its forecast for the world's biggest economy, the United States, the OECD noted that US growth would slow from 2.2 percent in 2023 to 1.3 percent next year.

Although the U.S. economy "has so far proved unexpectedly resilient to the steep rise in policy interest rates", the effects of tighter financial conditions "are expected to become increasingly visible", the OECD said.

The organisation lowered its forecasts for the eurozone, with growth of 0.6 percent this year and 1.1 percent in 2024 as the German economy struggles.

Japan's growth outlook was raised by 0.5 percentage points to 1.8 percent for 2023 but lowered by 0.1 points to 1.0 percent for 2024.

ARTS & LIFE Kylie Minogue: Having young fans is alarming and exciting

Kylie Minogue: Having young fans is 'alarming and exciting'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye may lure Tesla investment in coming years: Experts

    Türkiye may lure Tesla investment in coming years: Experts

  2. Kylie Minogue: Having young fans is 'alarming and exciting'

    Kylie Minogue: Having young fans is 'alarming and exciting'

  3. Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee

    Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee

  4. Organized retailers’ sales pick up in August

    Organized retailers’ sales pick up in August

  5. Team defuses grenades found in Lake Eğirdir

    Team defuses grenades found in Lake Eğirdir
Recommended
Fitch revises 11 Turkish companies’ outlook to stable

Fitch revises 11 Turkish companies’ outlook to stable
Türkiye may lure Tesla investment in coming years: Experts

Türkiye may lure Tesla investment in coming years: Experts
Organized retailers’ sales pick up in August

Organized retailers’ sales pick up in August
Interest rates for deposit accounts expected to rise after new regulation

Interest rates for deposit accounts expected to rise after new regulation
Solar panels go into service near North Pole

Solar panels go into service near North Pole
Fruit, vegetable exports exceed $2 billion in eight months

Fruit, vegetable exports exceed $2 billion in eight months
WORLD Azerbaijan launches anti-terror operations in Karabakh

Azerbaijan launches anti-terror operations in Karabakh

Azerbaijan said its launching anti-terror operations in Karabakh on Sept. 19 after four Azerbaijani police officers and two civilians were killed in mine blasts, with authorities blaming Armenian separatists as tensions escalate between the arch foes.
ECONOMY Türkiye may lure Tesla investment in coming years: Experts

Türkiye may lure Tesla investment in coming years: Experts

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on Elon Musk, the head of electric carmaker Tesla, to establish a factory in Türkiye, which has a large and competitive auto industry, during a meeting in New York.
SPORTS Kuntz sacked as Türkiye coach following Japan defeat

Kuntz sacked as Türkiye coach following Japan defeat

Türkiye's national football team has parted ways with coach Stefan Kuntz in the wake of a disappointing 4-2 friendly loss to Japan during the international break, local media has reported.