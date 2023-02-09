ODTÜ students develop website for quake-related information

ANKARA

Middle East Technical University (ODTÜ) students have developed an internet-based interface containing the necessary information about earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş, which can be used by both earthquake victims and citizens who want to provide assistance.

The website created in Turkish and English includes all information sought by both those affected the quakes and quake volunteers.

For instance, when clicking the “temporary accommodation” section, hotels in all quake-affected provinces that provide free accommodation to victims are listed.

Safe assembly areas in Kahramanmaraş, Gaziantep, Hatay, Adana, Şanlıurfa, Malatya and Diyarbakır, blood donation centers of Turkish Red Crescent in all 81 provinces and important emergency telephone numbers can be reached through the website.

For those seeking to help earthquake victims, institutions that they can donate money via, and points where aid materials are collected are also featured on the site.

The website can be accessed via this address: https://www.afetbilgi.com/