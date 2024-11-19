Oath by cadets discredited army: Defense officials

ANKARA
Defense sources have said the contentious oath taken by cadets at a National Defense University (MSÜ) graduation ceremony discredited the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK).

"They brought the TSK into question and tarnished its reputation," the sources told local media.

During the land forces academy's graduation ceremony on Aug. 30, cadets led by valedictorian Ebru Eroğlu raised their swords and chanted, “We are Mustafa Kemal’s [Atatürk] soldiers” in unison.

They also swore to protect the Turkish Republic, its secular values and territorial integrity.

The sources said "the lieutenants who organized the action and other personnel who had intent, fault, negligence or responsibility" were referred to the high disciplinary board. Specific names were not disclosed.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan criticized the cadets during a Sept. 7 address, describing them as “a few presumptuous” individuals. He said discussions were underway with the Defense Ministry and Land Forces Command to “quickly clean up” those deemed responsible.

Greece may extend fast-track visa for Turkish citizens in 2025
