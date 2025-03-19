Nvidia, GM to cooperate on building smarter vehicles

SAN JOSE

Nvidia and General Motors announced a joint effort to build smarter vehicles.

The companies will enhance manufacturing to revolutionize vehicle technology and build smarter vehicles and exceptional customer experiences, according to a joint statement.

"GM already has been investing in NVIDIA GPU platforms for AI model training. Now we're extending this relationship to improve automotive plant design and operations,” it said.

General Motors is also applying AI to robotics platforms for precision welding and material handling and transport, while improving manufacturing efficiency.

"In the future, we expect to launch personal autonomous vehicles, or PAVs, with the ability to take you wherever you want to go without a human driver.

"As we enhance driver-assistance features and introduce advanced levels of autonomy, a sophisticated electrical architecture with high-performance computing becomes critical," it added.