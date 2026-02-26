Nvidia delivers another quarter of stellar growth

Nvidia delivers another quarter of stellar growth

NEW YORK
Nvidia delivers another quarter of stellar growth

Artificial intelligence chipmaker Nvidia has announced another quarter of astounding quarterly growth as investors try to decipher whether technology’s latest craze is overblown hyperbole or a springboard into a new era of prosperity and productivity.

The results for the November-January period blew past the analyst projections that shape investors’ perceptions, as has been the case since Nvidia’s high-end chips emerged as AI’s best building blocks three years ago.

Nvidia’s fiscal fourth-quarter revenue surged 73 percent from the previous year to $68.1 billion while its profit nearly doubled to roughly $43 billion.

The company also provided a forecast exceeding analyst projections while its CEO Jensen Huang reinforced the demand for the company's chips is still “skyrocketing." That description feeds into Huang's thesis that the AI boom is still in the early stages of a buildout that will reshape society. If Nvidia hits its revenue target for the February-April period, it will translate into a 77 percent increase from last year — a sign that the company's already phenomenal growth rate is still accelerating.

“AI is here, AI is not going to go back,” Huang said during a conference call with analysts. “AI is only going to only get better from here.”

Despite the stellar results and still-rosy outlook, many investors still evidently are worried about a jarring comedown after a three-year boom that has seen Nvidia's market value soar from $400 billion at the end of 2022 to nearly $4.8 trillion now. 

Nvidia has regularly cleared the bar set by analysts in the past three years, often by a wide margin, but that hasn’t always been enough to satisfy investors who have become increasingly skeptical about whether AI will justify the trillions of dollars that are being spent to develop the technology.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Istanbul court orders release of 7 defendants in bid-rigging trial

Istanbul court orders release of 7 defendants in bid-rigging trial
LATEST NEWS

  1. Istanbul court orders release of 7 defendants in bid-rigging trial

    Istanbul court orders release of 7 defendants in bid-rigging trial

  2. PKK leader declares 'end of violence-based' era in fresh message

    PKK leader declares 'end of violence-based' era in fresh message

  3. US allows non-emergency embassy staff to leave Israel, cites safety risks

    US allows non-emergency embassy staff to leave Israel, cites safety risks

  4. US sympathies shift to Palestinians from Israelis for first time: Gallup poll

    US sympathies shift to Palestinians from Israelis for first time: Gallup poll

  5. Justice minister orders prosecutorial action against illegal betting

    Justice minister orders prosecutorial action against illegal betting
Recommended
Türkiye ranked second in Europe for wind power installations in 2025

Türkiye ranked second in Europe for wind power installations in 2025
Turkish auto industry targets MENA for market diversification

Turkish auto industry targets MENA for market diversification
Türkiyes unemployment rate rises to 8.1 percent in January

Türkiye's unemployment rate rises to 8.1 percent in January
Türkiye stands out as global steel output falls in January

Türkiye stands out as global steel output falls in January
Economists forecast fourth-quarter growth at 3.6 percent

Economists forecast fourth-quarter growth at 3.6 percent
Tech sovereignty push to meet AI fever at MWC in Barcelona

Tech sovereignty push to meet AI fever at MWC in Barcelona
IMF’s board approves $8.1 bln loan package for Ukraine

IMF’s board approves $8.1 bln loan package for Ukraine
WORLD US allows non-emergency embassy staff to leave Israel, cites safety risks

US allows non-emergency embassy staff to leave Israel, cites safety risks

The U.S. embassy in Jerusalem announced on Friday it was allowing non-emergency government personnel and family members to leave Israel "due to safety risks," adding that people who wished to leave should do so while flights were still available.
ECONOMY Türkiye ranked second in Europe for wind power installations in 2025

Türkiye ranked second in Europe for wind power installations in 2025

Türkiye became the second-largest country in Europe for new wind power installations last year, adding 2,142 megawatts (MW) of new capacity, trailing only Germany, according to WindEurope data.  
SPORTS Galatasaray eliminate Juventus in Champions League

Galatasaray eliminate Juventus in Champions League

Galatasaray scraped through to the last 16 of the Champions League despite throwing away a three-goal aggregate lead at 10-man Juventus on Wednesday, with two extra-time goals limiting the Turkish outfit to a 3-2 defeat.

﻿