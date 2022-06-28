Number of total vehicles in Türkiye reaches 26 million

  June 28 2022

ISTANBUL
The total number of road motor vehicles registered in the country reached some 25.7 million at the end of May, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUİK) has announced.

Cars represented 54.2 percent, small trucks 16.3 percent, motorcycles 15 percent, tractors 8 percent, trucks 3.5 percent, minibusses 1.9 percent, buses 0.8 percent and special-purpose vehicles 0.3 percent of the total number of road motor vehicles registered.

“In May, some 112,709 road motor vehicle registrations were recorded,” TÜİK said in a report issued on June 27. “The number of road motor vehicle registrations “decreased by 5.3 percent compared with the previous month,” it added.

However, the report showed that the number of registered vehicles increased by 46.6 percent compared with the same month of the previous year.”

The country’s official statistical center highlighted that nearly 225,000 vehicles were registered between January and May, 70 percent of which were using gasoline.

“Most frequent engine size was 1300 or less for registered cars in the January-May period,” TÜİK said.

Turkish consumers chose mostly “white” while buying a car. Among the vehicles registered between January and May, 40.6 percent of them were white, 27.8 percent were grey and 11.3 percent were blue. Then came red, black, orange and green.

The color brown was the least preferred for vehicles, with only 0.7 percent.

