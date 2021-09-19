Number of terrorists drops to 197 for first time: Minister

  September 19 2021

EDİRNE
Turkey's Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said on Sept. 18 that the number of terrorists has dropped to under 200 for the first time.

Addressing a gathering of youth at northwestern Edirne province's Keşan district, Soylu said: "As of tonight, the number of terrorists in Turkey has dropped to under 200 for the first time, became 197."

Emphasizing that Turkey is a peaceful country, Soylu also said that Ankara's efforts in counter-terrorism have reached an important point.

In its over 35-yearlong terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

