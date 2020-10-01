Number of patients in Ankara dropped by half, says health minister

  • October 01 2020 09:39:00

Number of patients in Ankara dropped by half, says health minister

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Number of patients in Ankara dropped by half, says health minister

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said  that the number of patients in the capital Ankara dropped by half in two
weeks, during a press conference in the capital Ankara on Sept. 30. 

“By the measures, we have taken, the number of patients daily has decreased by around 60% in the last 10 days,” he said.

Touching upon the vaccine studies, he said: “I believe that we will start producing the vaccine soon."

Turkey will increase the number of tests daily to around 200,000, he added.

Across the world, COVID-19 has claimed more than a million lives in 188 countries and regions since last December.

The U.S., India, and Brazil are currently the worst-hit countries.

coronavirus,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish painter sends buyer portrait cut in half after ‘pandemic discount’

    Turkish painter sends buyer portrait cut in half after ‘pandemic discount’

  2. Turkey lowers withholding tax rates on lira deposits

    Turkey lowers withholding tax rates on lira deposits

  3. Azerbaijan capable of liberating its lands on its own: Turkey’s top diplomat

    Azerbaijan capable of liberating its lands on its own: Turkey’s top diplomat

  4. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  5. Azerbaijan: Armenian jets crashed into mountains

    Azerbaijan: Armenian jets crashed into mountains
Recommended
US sees window of opportunity for dialogue between Turkey, Greece

US sees window of opportunity for dialogue between Turkey, Greece
NATO is not brain dead: Turkish defense minister

NATO is not brain dead: Turkish defense minister
Turkey denies using aircraft, drones against Armenia

Turkey denies using aircraft, drones against Armenia
Strange sounds from underneath dried lake scare villagers

Strange sounds from underneath dried lake scare villagers
Daily horoscopes bunch of lies, confesses famous Turkish astrologist

Daily horoscopes bunch of lies, confesses famous Turkish astrologist
Azerbaijan capable of protecting its lands thanks to Turkey for its 30-year support: Ambassador

Azerbaijan capable of protecting its lands thanks to Turkey for its 30-year support: Ambassador
WORLD Azerbaijan, Armenia vow to keep fighting as deaths mount

Azerbaijan, Armenia vow to keep fighting as deaths mount

 Armenia and Azerbaijan vowed to keep fighting and rejected international calls for negotiations on Sept. 30 as clashes over the disputed Nagorno Karabakh region raged for a fourth day.  
ECONOMY Turkish Treasury to repay over $12.8 bln debt in Oct-Dec

Turkish Treasury to repay over $12.8 bln debt in Oct-Dec

Turkey's Treasury will repay debts worth 98.8 billion Turkish liras (around $12.8 billion) in October-December, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Sept. 30. 
SPORTS Galatasaray in Glasgow with eyes on group stage

Galatasaray in Glasgow with eyes on group stage

Galatasaray travels to Scotland to take on Glasgow Rangers on Oct. 1, hoping to succeed in its bid to advance to the Europa League group stage.