Number of patients in Ankara dropped by half, says health minister

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that the number of patients in the capital Ankara dropped by half in two

weeks, during a press conference in the capital Ankara on Sept. 30.

“By the measures, we have taken, the number of patients daily has decreased by around 60% in the last 10 days,” he said.

Touching upon the vaccine studies, he said: “I believe that we will start producing the vaccine soon."

Turkey will increase the number of tests daily to around 200,000, he added.



Across the world, COVID-19 has claimed more than a million lives in 188 countries and regions since last December.

The U.S., India, and Brazil are currently the worst-hit countries.



