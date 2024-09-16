Number of paid employees climb to 15.9 million in July

ANKARA

The number of paid employees in Türkiye’s industry, trade and services, construction sectors increased by 3.4 percent in July from a year ago to reach an all-time high of 15.89 million, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Sept. 16.

The industry sector employed 5.1 million people, unchanged from July 2023, while the number of paid employees in the construction sector rose by 8.6 percent annually to 1.85 million.

Employment in manufacturing fell by 0.1 percent to 4.75 million, according to TÜİK data.

The trade and services sector appeared to be the largest employer.

The number of paid employees in trade and services rose by 4.3 percent year-on-year in July to 8.94 million.

Employment in trade grew by 3.5 percent annually to 3.42 million, while the year-on-year increase in the transport and storage sector was 5.5 percent to 1.21 million.

Some 1.39 million paid employees were working in the accommodation and food services sector as of July, marking a 7.4 percent compared with July 2023.

In the information and communication sector, paid employment grew 2 percent annually to 290,237.

In the financial services, insurance and real estate sectors, the number of paid employees rose by 3.3 percent and 1.9 percent to 342,779 and 124,274, respectively.

The number of paid employees in Türkiye increased by 0.7 percent month-on-month in July after declining 0.3 percent in June, said TÜİK.