Number of licensed heliports in Türkiye rises to 85

Number of licensed heliports in Türkiye rises to 85

ANKARA
Number of licensed heliports in Türkiye rises to 85

The number of heliports granted operating licenses in Türkiye has risen to 85, according to the Activity Report of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (SHGM), under the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry.

Data in the report show that while only 21 heliports held operating licenses in 2002, this figure had increased to 85 by the end of last year.

Of these facilities, 40 are built on elevated buildings, 41 are located at ground level and four are constructed on ships. In addition, license procedures are currently ongoing for a further 11 heliport applications.

Most heliports in Türkiye operate under the status of small helipads. In line with developments in air taxi services and helicopter operations, efforts are continuing to expand the use of heliports as designated helicopter landing and take-off areas.

Heliports to be built in suitable locations at the provincial level are being constructed under the coordination of governorships by provincial special administrations, municipalities, universities, other public institutions and organizations, as well as private enterprises.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation oversees helicopter operations to ensure they are carried out safely and in compliance with standards, with a primary focus on their use in rescue and evacuation operations during earthquakes and other natural disasters, firefighting activities and medical air ambulance services.

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