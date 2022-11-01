Number of female district governors reaches 68

Musa Kesler- ISTANBUL

The number of female district governors, the first of whom was appointed in 1992, has risen to 68.

In district governor offices, which are at the center of the bureaucratic stages of the districts comprising state investments, social benefits, rural services, public order, security, education and health, the presence of women has been gradually increasing in recent years.

There is a remarkable density in the appointments of women governors. Almost all new-generation female district governors in their 20s also receive the title of “first female district governors” of the place where they are appointed. There are also noticeable differences from the usual district governors.

The female district governors from the younger generation actively use social media and prefer an informal style.

Dilara Şenoğlu, one of the female district governors in the Aegean province of Denizli, graduated from Ankara University’s Political Science Faculty and worked as a deputy district governor in the Central Anatolian province of Konya, the Aegean province of Aydın and the Black Sea province of Sinop.

Apart from the achievements in her career life, Şenoğlu is also an advance paragliding pilot.

Fatmagül Dalmış, appointed as a district governor in the Central Anatolian Çankırı’s Bayramören district, studied French at Sorbonne University in Paris after graduating from International Relations.

She also completed her internship at the Turkish Embassy in Paris before her appointment to Çankırı.

Tuğçe Orhan, likened to the fairy tale heroine Rapunzel because of her long blond hair, is the district governor of the Black Sea province of Bolu’s Seben district, where she was given the duty for the first time.

People residing in the region bring molasses to Orhan so that she does not get cold in the severe weather of Bolu.

There are also four female governors registered with the Interior Ministry, while the number of female deputy governors is 18.

The number of prefects reached 68 with the latest appointments. The first female district governor of Türkiye, Özlem Bozkurt Gevrek, who was appointed in 1992, now serves as the deputy governor of Istanbul.