Number of electric vehicles in Türkiye nears 440,000

ISTANBUL

The number of electric vehicles (EV) on Türkiye’s roads climbed to 436,474 as of May, according to data from released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

This level represents 2.5 percent of the country’s total registered vehicle stock.

The increase reflects a substantial rise compared to earlier years. In 2011, the number of EVs stood at only 24. This figure exceeded 1,000 for the first time in 2019 and reached approximately 15,000 in 2022. Growth accelerated further, with the total rising to 183,776 in 2024 and 370,591 in 2025.

Hybrid vehicles have followed a similar upward trend. Their number reached 825,189 in May, accounting for 4.6 percent of all registered vehicles. Hybrid vehicles numbered 23 units in 2011. This total rose to 14,000 in 2019 and 135,000 in 2022, before increasing to 391,000 in 2024 and 697,000 in 2025.

By the end of May, the total number of registered passenger cars in Türkiye stood at 17.79 million. Among these, diesel vehicles accounted for 32.2 percent, gasoline-powered cars made up 31 percent and LPG-powered vehicles represented 29.5 percent.