Number of detainees rises to 9 in deadly Istanbul fire

ISTANBUL

The number of suspects detained has risen to nine in the wake of a major fire in Istanbul that claimed the lives of 29 individuals, with revelations surfacing about unauthorized renovations leading to the disaster.

The blaze erupted during renovation works at the "Masquerade Club," a venue situated on the ground and basement floors of a 16-story building in Istanbul's Beşiktaş district, on April 2.

Authorities detained nine people for questioning, including managers of the club and one person in charge of the renovations. The Justice Ministry appointed three prosecutors and several investigators to probe the case.

According to fire department sources, the fire ignited during welding work conducted for sound insulation and decor renovations, resulting in a gas cylinder explosion that ignited fiberglass materials.

Local media reported that many trapped inside succumbed to smoke inhalation, as the venue reportedly had only one exit.

Despite swift intervention by firefighting teams, the majority brought out on stretchers could not be saved, with the death toll reaching 29 within minutes.

Istanbul Governor Davut Gül remarked that the victims of the tragedy were workers involved in the renovation of the entertainment venue. The nightclub — which had the capacity to host up to 4,000 guests, according to its website — was closed for the holy Muslim month of Ramadan. Its owners were trying to complete the renovation work in time for next week's Eid holiday, which follows the month of fasting.

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu stated that the renovations were carried out without authorization from relevant authorities.

"There is no record of any renovation or construction permit for the interior alterations. Additionally, due to the structure being two floors below ground level, it was somewhat hidden from view, and complaints had not reached the district municipality. In essence, an illicit intervention was conducted there,” İmamoğlu said.