‘Now’ is where singer Cecilia Krull wants to be

FAMAGUSTA

Cecilia Krull, who has been listened to over a billion times all over the world with her theme song "My Life Is Going On" in the popular TV series La Casa De Papel, will meet with music lovers at Othello Castle in Turkish Cyprus on July 11 as part of the 24th International Famagusta Culture and Arts Festival.

Krull garnered acclaim from music lovers with her song "Losing My Mind" released in 2020 after her single "Hard" in 2019. She also released "Agnus Dei" in 2020, "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" in 2021 and "Running" after the first single "Out in Style" of her brand new album Now in 2023 and won the appreciation of the audience with her last single "Sin Amor." She has performed all over Europe, Latin America and the Middle East and performed at many prestigious festivals.

Singer and composer Krull, who comes from a family of musicians and started her career at the age of 7 by singing Disney movie songs, is considered one of the most important new-generation jazz singers of today despite her young age with her French, Cuban, German and Spanish roots. In addition to jazz, she also sings in different musical styles such as Pop, Groove and Soul.

She responded to several questions during an interview.

What can you tell us about your latest album “Now”? How was the production process of the album?

I am very happy with how my album Now turned out. The process was peculiar, many of the songs were composed during the pandemic, the production has been carried out with different producers from all over the world and the sound maintains organic instrumentation but also electronic production. It has been a journey between the songs of La Casa De Papel and my original songs that show my most intimate lyrics and melodies.

Do you consciously live in the present moment? What does being in the moment mean to you? Is that why the album is called Now?

The present moment is the place I always want to be, many times we live with fear of the future or with worries or wanting to have changed things from the past. That is why the present moment is essential in my life.

You also sang live with Elif Sanchez. How does it feel to sing together? You have also performed a duet with Barbaros on stage before. Would you consider releasing a duet single with a Turkish artist?

Elif is a singer that I deeply admire, she has talent and a voice that moves you, now she lives between Madrid, my city, and Istanbul, I met her in Türkiye after a concert I performed, and I was really excited that we were both fans of each other.

Barbaros is also one of those singers who will leave your jaw dropped with his presence and know-how. Of course, I would love to collaborate not only during live performances but also in composing and recording with them and also with other artists. I learn a lot.

Is this your first time in Turkish Cyprus? What kind of a concert awaits us?

It is the first time I will perform here and I am very excited. I have prepared a concert that I hope the listeners will like as much as I do. I'll be joined by the finest jazz musicians from my country, including piano, guitar, drums and double bass players. We will play my songs, those from La Casa De Papel, and some surprises!

Are there any new projects?

Currently, I am composing new songs, further finding myself and my sound. I feel like I am evolving and I am very excited. Soon, I hope to release more new music.