‘Now is time to center gender equality’: Turkish NGO

NEW YORK

İpek Kıraç, the founder of the Suna’s Daughter initiative, has stated that today is the right time to center equity by shifting the power to girls as change agents.

“I believe that the decisions we make by centering the needs of girls have the power to change the world,” Kıraç noted during her speech at a panel titled "Generation Equality: Midpoint Moment" organized by U.N. Women within the scope of the 78th General Assembly of the United Nations.

Pointing out that centering equality makes a significant difference in social development goals, Kıraç stated that they aim to develop programs that will support the physical and emotional well-being of all children in the quake-hit zone in Türkiye’s south by identifying the unique needs of girls, especially between the ages of 12-18, with the girl-centered design approach adopted by Suna's Daughters.

Creating replicable models is the key to supporting the physical and emotional well-being of all children in the earthquake-stricken zone, Kıraç stated, adding that they aim to have three more Children’s Hubs operational by the end of October.

The initiative was launched in 2021 under the umbrella of the Suna and İnan Kıraç Foundation.

Following the Feb. 6 earthquake, the initiative launched the project to ensure that the unique needs of girls impacted by the disaster are considered during recovery.