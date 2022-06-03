Norwegians to visit Turkey with an ID, no passport

  • June 03 2022 07:00:00

Norwegians to visit Turkey with an ID, no passport

ISTANBUL
Norwegians to visit Turkey with an ID, no passport

The citizens of Norway, the non-EU Nordic country, will be able to travel to Turkey by only showing their national ID, with no need for passports, once the bureaucratic procedures are completed, the daily Milliyet has reported.

The mastermind of the project is Turkey’s Oslo ambassador, Fazlı Çorman, who recently presented a “no-passport formula” to the Turkish Foreign Ministry in the capital Ankara.

According to the plan, Norwegians will be able to visit Turkey with their chipped IDs like they do when traveling to the Schengen countries.

Between 120,000 and 150,000 out of the total 5.3 million Norwegians vacation in Turkey annually.

The reason behind the “no-passport formula” is that obtaining a passport in Norway is a hard bureaucratic process. It takes around six months to issue a Norwegian passport, even for children.

“We have daily calls from the Norwegians to our embassy to find a solution to this issue,” Çorman told the daily on June 2.

Most Norwegians, either have no passport or the expiry dates of their passports have passed.

According to the daily, Ankara “leans towards welcoming Norwegians with IDs,” but will ask Oslo to show examples of the “travel with no passport.”

“Next week, we will make an official application to the Norwegian authorities,” Çorman added.

There are around 24,000 Turks living in Norway, according to the latest statistics issued in 2018.

TURKEY Greek PM visits Aegean islands following Brussels summit

Greek PM visits Aegean islands following Brussels summit
MOST POPULAR

  1. Weather to get hotter on weekend: Expert

    Weather to get hotter on weekend: Expert

  2. Norwegians to visit Turkey with an ID, no passport

    Norwegians to visit Turkey with an ID, no passport

  3. Turkey to work on regulations against hookahs

    Turkey to work on regulations against hookahs

  4. Turkish businessman’s French mansions on sale for $75 mln

    Turkish businessman’s French mansions on sale for $75 mln

  5. UN accepts country’s push to be known as ‘Turkiye’

    UN accepts country’s push to be known as ‘Turkiye’
Recommended
Greek PM visits Aegean islands following Brussels summit

Greek PM visits Aegean islands following Brussels summit
NATO official lauds Turkey’s role in alliance

NATO official lauds Turkey’s role in alliance
CHP leader vows to “eradicate” poverty in Turkey

CHP leader vows to “eradicate” poverty in Turkey
Turkish FM urges Finland, Sweden to resolve concerns of Turkey

Turkish FM urges Finland, Sweden to resolve concerns of Turkey
Deputy minister discusses Turkey’s planned military operation into Syria with US official

Deputy minister discusses Turkey’s planned military operation into Syria with US official
European Archaeology Days to start in Istanbul

European Archaeology Days to start in Istanbul
WORLD UN: Taliban faces threat from ISIL new resistance

UN: Taliban faces threat from ISIL new resistance

Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers are maintaining close ties with al-Qaida as they consolidate control over the country, and their main military threat is coming from the ISIL extremist group and guerrilla-style attacks by former Afghan government security personnel, U.N. experts said in a new report.

ECONOMY UK airlines under fire for jubilee and summer getaway chaos

UK airlines under fire for jubilee and summer getaway chaos

Britain’s airports are coming under fire for failing to prepare for this week’s jubilee getaway and the busy summer season, as passengers face long delays and cancelled flights.  
SPORTS Turkish national team coach to work in NBA: US reporter

Turkish national team coach to work in NBA: US reporter

An American sports reporter, covering the National Basketball Association (NBA) news for the U.S. basic sports channel ESPN, has alleged that prominent Turkish basketball coach Ergin Ataman will be an assistant coach in the world’s biggest basketball arena soon.