North Korea's Kim vows 'strategic assets' for air force

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced the country's air force will be equipped with "new strategic military assets," state media said on Nov. 30.

Kim made the announcement at an event marking the 80th anniversary of the North Korean air force on Nov. 28, accompanied by his daughter Ju Ae, who is understood to be his recognized successor.

"The Air Force will be given new strategic military assets and entrusted with a new important duty," he said in a speech without elaborating, according to state news agency KCNA.

"The Air Force should resolutely repulse and control all sorts of espionage acts and possible military provocations of the enemies," he added.

State media photos showed Kim and his daughter watching what appears to be jets performing maneuvers in the sky.

Pyongyang has not responded to offers by South Korea for talks aimed at avoiding accidental military clashes along the two countries' shared border.

Seoul proposed this month that the two sides hold military talks to discuss the so-called Military Demarcation Line, citing repeated incursions by North Korean troops.

Last week, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said Pyongyang had taken "extreme actions" by installing triple layers of barbed-wire fences along the border.

"We have now reached a situation where we do not know when an accidental clash may occur," Lee warned.

