Nomads begin annual trek back to villages

BAYBURT
With temperatures dropping in Türkiye’s northeastern highlands, nomadic families are beginning their seasonal journey back to their villages in Bayburt and Erzurum’s İspir district, braving unpredictable weather and the challenges of the rugged terrain.

Each year, these families, who spend the summer months grazing their herds in the high-altitude pastures of the Eastern Black Sea region, make a challenging return journey through mountainous and forested landscapes adorned in autumn colors.

Nomads’ way of life revolves around the search for fertile pastures and fresh water, essential for their animals’ survival. For approximately six months each year, they reside in these highlands, where ample resources allow their herd to thrive. But as the seasons shift, they undertake an arduous trek to lower altitudes, covering significant distances on foot to guide their herds back home.

A 65-year-old nomad, Necdet Bıyıklı, described the journey he started over two weeks ago from Ovit Mountain. "I came here with my herd and will cross Zigana Mountain on my way to my village in Bayburt," he said, his gaze weary yet determined.

Reflecting on his decades-long experience, Bıyıklı noted, “I am 65 years old, and every year brings new hardships. But it’s God’s will.”

"We were victimized by wild animals this year," he said. "The snow came earlier than usual, and the weather has been unpredictable." Despite these challenges, he remains resolute.

Describing the unrelenting routine, Serkan Çakır, another herder, said, “This is a disease.”

“No one has their eyes on the capital; only those who truly love this lifestyle remain,” he said.

Villagers along their route have welcomed them warmly each year. “It’s always a pleasure to spend a few days with them,” a local host stated.

With approximately 10-15 days remaining on their journey, nomads navigate mountainous paths — a ritual marking the end of summer and the return to village life.

Istanbul hosts KADEM’s 6th int’l summit on AI, women
