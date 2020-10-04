Nobody against ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, if sustainable conditions ensured: Presidential spokesperson

  October 04 2020

ANKARA
Nobody is opposed to a ceasefire for the current conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, but the crisis cannot be resolved unless conditions are provided to ensure that the ceasefire is sustainable, Presidential Spokesperson İbrahim Kalın said on Oct. 4.

“Just as the solution to the Palestinian issue lies in Israel ending its occupation of Palestinian territories, the solution to the Karabakh issue lies in Armenia’s ending its occupation of the Azerbaijani territories," he said, speaking to private broadcaster Kanal 7.

"If a process is started by considering this basic principle, then that ceasefire and the steps to be taken after it will be sustainable and meaningful,” Kalın added.

The world should understand that Azerbaijani forces are leading this struggle for its lands, he said.

Kalın also noted that some circles were trying to turn the issue against Turkey via black propaganda.

Turkey and Azerbaijan have years of military cooperation and solidarity, and considering the special relationship between the two countries, it is not surprising that Turkey is providing support.

He criticized that when Azerbaijan uses these opportunities for self-defense, one declares guilty, on the other hand, everybody falls on deaf ears when Western countries and Russia are selling billions of dollars’ worth of weapons all over the world.

