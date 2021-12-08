Nobel laureate visits Baku, liberated Karabakh

  • December 08 2021 07:00:00

Nobel laureate visits Baku, liberated Karabakh

BAKU
Nobel laureate visits Baku, liberated Karabakh

Turkey’s Nobel laureate in chemistry, Aziz Sancar, has paid a visit to Azerbaijan’s capital city of Baku and Shusha, a symbolic city located in the Karabakh, which was liberated last year after 28 years of Armenian occupation.

Speaking at a press conference held in Baku, Sancar said that he considers the liberation of Karabakh as the greatest victory after the Turkish War of Independence and that he followed the 44-day war “day and night.”

Noting that it was clearly seen on his way to Fuzuli by plane that Karabakh was completely destroyed, Sancar said that he did not see a single building standing up in the region and that there was a scene of complete savagery.

Stating that he had a nice and positive meeting with Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev, the prominent scientist said that the Karabakh War and the 30-year-old hypocrisy of the OSCE Minsk Group were discussed during their meeting.

Sancar also stressed that it is necessary to be “strong in science.”

“An important aspect of being a Turkish nationalist is to be strong in science. If we are not strong in science, be as nationalistic as you want, love your homeland as much as you want, you cannot resist what foreign powers do and do what they want,” he noted.

Nobel Prize,

TURKEY Turkish, Qatari firms to talk on Kabul airport: Erdoğan

Turkish, Qatari firms to talk on Kabul airport: Erdoğan
MOST POPULAR

  1. ‘Mysterious smell’ scares Istanbul residents

    ‘Mysterious smell’ scares Istanbul residents

  2. Eastern district under cold spell, hits minus 26.4 degrees

    Eastern district under cold spell, hits minus 26.4 degrees

  3. Detained Greek couple released with travel ban

    Detained Greek couple released with travel ban

  4. Nobel laureate visits Baku, liberated Karabakh

    Nobel laureate visits Baku, liberated Karabakh

  5. British-Indian couple chooses Turkey’s rural district as wedding destination

    British-Indian couple chooses Turkey’s rural district as wedding destination
Recommended
Turkish, Qatari firms to talk on Kabul airport: Erdoğan

Turkish, Qatari firms to talk on Kabul airport: Erdoğan
Vaccine complacency not overcome yet, says expert

Vaccine complacency not overcome yet, says expert
‘Mysterious smell’ scares Istanbul residents

‘Mysterious smell’ scares Istanbul residents
Eastern district under cold spell, hits minus 26.4 degrees

Eastern district under cold spell, hits minus 26.4 degrees
Woman makes miraculous recovery from vegetative state, performs concert

Woman makes miraculous recovery from vegetative state, performs concert
Mother saved by police’s domestic abuse helpline app

Mother saved by police’s domestic abuse helpline app
Detained Greek couple released with travel ban

Detained Greek couple released with travel ban
WORLD Scholz succeeds Merkel as German chancellor, opening new era

Scholz succeeds Merkel as German chancellor, opening new era

Olaf Scholz became Germany’s ninth post-World War II chancellor on Dec. 8, opening a new era for the European Union’s most populous nation and largest economy after Angela Merkel’s 16-year tenure.
ECONOMY Turkey’s airports host over 118 mln passengers in first 11 months of 2021

Turkey’s airports host over 118 mln passengers in first 11 months of 2021

Turkey’s airports served more than 118 million passengers in the first 11 months of 2021, a strong 54 percent increase from the same period of last year, the State Airports Authority General Directorate (DHMİ) has said.

SPORTS Turkish pool player Semih Saygıner wins 3-cushion world cup

Turkish pool player Semih Saygıner wins 3-cushion world cup

Prominent Turkish pool player Semih Saygıner won the Sharm El Sheikh World Cup 2021 on Dec. 4 after a fabulous catch-up race.